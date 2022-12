Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 BURSON, DARREN LEVONE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 12/14/2022

1 MEYER, TIMOTHY W VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 12/14/2022

True Bills:

314872 1 BELL, PATRICK THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/14/2022

314873 1 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE EVADING ARREST 12/14/2022

314873 2 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 12/14/2022

314873 3 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 12/14/2022

314873 4 BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 12/14/2022

314874 1 BILLINGSLEY, FADDIE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 12/14/2022

314875 1 BILLINGSLEY, JAHEEM EDDIEL CRIMINAL SIMULATION 12/14/2022

314876 1 HALL, CAREEM DAN-JON-MALIK CRIMINAL SIMULATION 12/14/2022

314877 1 JACKSON III, WENDELL DWIGHT CRIMINAL SIMULATION 12/14/2022

314878 1 BRANUM, AARON WAYNE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 12/14/2022

314879 1 BURSON, DARREN LEVONE POSSESSION OF COCAINE 12/14/2022

314879 2 BURSON, DARREN LEVONE DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 12/14/2022

314879 3 BURSON, DARREN LEVONE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/14/2022

314880 1 CHUBB JR, MONTEZ THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/14/2022

314881 1 CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ EVADING ARREST 12/14/2022

314881 2 CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ RESISTING ARREST 12/14/2022

314881 3 CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 12/14/2022

314881 4 CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 12/14/2022

314881 5 CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 12/14/2022

314881 6 CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/14/2022



314882 1 COBURN, KYLE RAINEY THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/14/2022

314882 2 COBURN, KYLE RAINEY AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 12/14/2022

314883 1 COBURN, KYLE RAINEY VANDALISM 12/14/2022

314883 2 COBURN, KYLE RAINEY ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 12/14/2022

314884 1 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 12/14/2022

314884 2 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE 12/14/2022

314884 3 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 12/14/2022

314884 4 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 12/14/2022

314884 5 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/14/2022

314884 6 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/14/2022

314884 7 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 12/14/2022

314884 8 CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/14/2022

314885 1 DYER, SECRET SNAY POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/14/2022314885 2 DYER, SECRET SNAY POSS. OF FENTANYL 12/14/2022314885 3 DYER, SECRET SNAY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/14/2022314885 4 DYER, SECRET SNAY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 12/14/2022314885 5 DYER, SECRET SNAY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/14/2022314886 1 GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/14/2022314887 1 JOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 12/14/2022314888 1 MARSHALL, BRYANT RANDELL AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 12/14/2022314889 1 MIMS, JAMES TAVARES POSS OF FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A FELONY 12/14/2022314889 2 MIMS, JAMES TAVARES POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE 12/14/2022314889 3 MIMS, JAMES TAVARES POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 12/14/2022314889 4 MIMS, JAMES TAVARES VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 12/14/2022314890 1 MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/14/2022314891 1 NICHOLS, JAMES ARNOLD BURGLARY 12/14/2022314892 1 RILEY, JOSHUA CALEB POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 12/14/2022314893 1 SHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 12/14/2022314893 2 SHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE REGISTRATION VIOLATION 12/14/2022314893 3 SHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE POSS OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION 12/14/2022314893 4 SHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE POSSESSION OF SUBOXONE 12/14/2022314893 5 SHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE POSSESSION OF XANAX 12/14/2022314893 6 SHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FOR DELIVERY 12/14/2022314893 7 SHIPLEY, HUNTER KANE POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 12/14/2022314894 1 SMITH, PRISCILLA NMN ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER 12/14/2022314894 2 SMITH, PRISCILLA NMN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 12/14/2022314895 1 STEVENSON, PURNELL LAMONTE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 12/14/2022314895 2 STEVENSON, PURNELL LAMONTE INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS 12/14/2022314895 3 STEVENSON, PURNELL LAMONTE FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/14/2022314896 1 WALKER, DAVID KEITH REGISTRATION VIOLATION 12/14/2022314896 2 WALKER, DAVID KEITH RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/14/2022314896 3 WALKER, DAVID KEITH RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 12/14/2022314896 4 WALKER, DAVID KEITH EVADING ARREST 12/14/2022314896 5 WALKER, DAVID KEITH FAILURE TO YIELD 12/14/2022314896 6 WALKER, DAVID KEITH FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE 12/14/2022314897 1 WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN THEFT OF MERCHANDISE 12/14/2022314898 1 WILLIAMS, DIANTREE FELONY EVADING ARREST 12/14/2022314898 2 WILLIAMS, DIANTREE VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW 12/14/2022314898 3 WILLIAMS, DIANTREE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 12/14/2022