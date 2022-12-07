2 New Commissioners Join Red Bank Commission; Berry, Dalton Remain Mayor, Vice Mayor

Two new members of the Red Bank Commission - Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey and Hayes Wilkinson - were sworn in at the Tuesday night commission meeting by City Attorney Arnold Stulce. They are replacing Ruth Jeno and Ed LeCompte who did not seek re-election.

City Manager Martin Granum honored both outgoing commissioners with a certificate of appreciation, a shadow box filled with memorabilia from the city and a road sign named for each - Jeno Place and LeCompte Avenue. “This town loves you,” he said to Commissioner Jeno, "and is grateful for the 11 years you have been involved with the commission." Commissioner LeCompte has been a commissioner for the past eight years, and Mr. Granum said the city is grateful for the hundreds of meetings and thousands of hours he has given to the city.

Commissioners Wilkinson, Fairbanks-Harvey and Hollie Berry, who was re-elected, were sworn in by City Judge Johnny Houston. The first action by the new commission was the election for mayor and vice mayor with nominations coming from the commission members. Hollie Berry was unanimously chosen to lead the city as mayor for another term and Stefanie Dalton was re-elected to the office of vice mayor.

In their individual reports, the commission members and city manager each praised the work of the festival planning commission and the city’s staff for the success of this year’s Christmas parade.

Mayor Berry announced that the last Community Food Pantry before Christmas will be at Red Bank United Methodist Church on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Vice Mayor Dalton said that donation bins are now available at both of Red Bank’s fire stations for new toys and new coats for children. These donations will be accepted until Dec. 22. And Red Bank Elementary continues the drive for new toys and family games that will be given to families in Red Bank.

In his report, Commissioner Pete Phillips praised Commissioner Jeno, who he said has served the city long before she ever was elected to the commission. She has been on the municipal planning commission, active in the Chamber of Commerce, and worked with Seniors-on-the-Go. She has been totally active in the whole community, he said. And Ed LeCompte got involved because of trying to get something done at the old middle school property. The city is continuing to work on that, he said. At a workshop earlier this year five goals were listed, said Commissioner Phillips, including parks, beautification and digital transformation within the city. A lot of good things have been happening in Red Bank this year, he said, and many of those goals have been accomplished.

Commissioner Wilkinson, saying he was honored to be on the commission, said that the White Oak Bicycle Co-Op participated in the Red Bank Christmas Parade and donated 19 bikes. During the year, the group has given away 359 bicycles.

Commissioner Fairbanks-Harvey thanked the community for electing her. She said the campaign process was a good one and that running against Larry Miller made her a better competitor.

City Manager Granum reminded those at the meeting that this Friday has been named Tom Weathers Day in Red Bank to honor the long-time head football coach at Red Bank High School who died earlier this year.