February 1, 2022
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who held a store clerk up at gunpoint and stole nearly $2,000 in cash. The suspect wore a Covid mask that obscured ... (click for more)
A man at the DoubleTree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. called police and said a man was possibly stalking him and sitting in a truck across the road from his hotel, but then said he heard a buzz saw above him, while he was on the phone with dispatch. The man said this would be the same male from another call. Once on scene the officer spoke with the man who said he was at a hotel earlier ... (click for more)
The Health Department has received a shipment of 4,000 Flowflex rapid-antigen COVID test kits.
Due to traffic and safety concerns, they will only be distributing 1,000 kits daily, beginning Wednesday through Saturday at their Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. Distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. each day. These kits are available by drive-thru only. They will only be distributing ... (click for more)
Let the local campaign rodeo begin.
It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)
AN ONION for the prevailing rumor Groundhog Day will coincide with Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Groundhog Day will be celebrated for the 136 th time tomorrow; Biden’s speech is March 1. (The odds that Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow in the morning at 6:30 a.m. on Gobbler’s Knob are weak; the forecast calling for cloudy skies.) According to legend, if the critter ... (click for more)
One of the highlights of Tennessee’s performance against Arkansas Monday night was destined to a lowlight.
Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 center who does her best work somewhere around the rim, went down on the court to save the basketball, shoveling the ball from under the basket to guard Jordan Walker, who was out on the wing.
Walker went to her knee and then scrambled to her ... (click for more)
University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is having an amazing season and is getting national attention as one of 20 players on the Wooden Award Top 20 Late Season Watch List.
The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Late Season Top 20 Watch List Monday evening on ESPNU. Chosen by a poll of national college ... (click for more)