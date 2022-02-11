 Friday, February 11, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Sabrena Smedley Touts Her Governmental Experience; Says She Is "The People's Representative"

Friday, February 11, 2022 - by Joseph Dycus

County mayor candidate Sabrena Smedley touted her eight years of governmental experience as a County Commissioner during the Civitan Club’s Friday afternoon meeting. During the next election cycle, the county will have several new commissioners, a new sheriff, school board members, and more.

 

“I see it as an advantage, because it's a critical time where we’re going to have so many new folks and so much turnover in the county government.

I will bring stability to the government at a time when it’s really going to need it.”

 

After the speech to the club, she spoke about her experiences as a single mother, and said she understands the struggles of her constituents. She referred to herself as “the people's representative” several times during the speech and afterward.

 

“I’m self-made, and I think that resonates with people. Nothing was handed to me, and everything I’ve done has been from the ground up. I was a single mom for eight years, and I think people can connect with that.”

 

The District 7 commissioner said she has a “great relationship” with both city mayor Tim Kelly and school superintendent Justin Robertson, and that all are “on the same page.” During her presentation, she said modernizing wastewater infrastructure would be a top priority as county mayor.

 

She also said that maintaining roads will be a priority as well. Commissioner Smedley said she believed the county has done a satisfactory job of maintaining county roads, but that keeping state routes up to standard presents its own challenges.

 

“That's where I think going into that executive branch and being able to work with our governor and our state representatives is important,” Commissioner Smedley said. “Just being able to really drive at the fact that we have critical infrastructure needs. I think that's going to make a big difference.”

 

She also said addressing homelessness in the county is important to her administration. She stated it is important to identify who the homeless are so they can get them the help they need.

 

“I will continue as mayor to help those that want to be helped,” Commissioner Smedley said. “We’ve got a lot of groups coming together, and distinguishing who they are and identifying them so they can properly get help is important.”

 

Current County Mayor Jim Coppinger is not seeking re-election. 


Sabrena Smedley Touts Her Governmental Experience; Says She Is "The People's Representative"

