February 14, 2022
Scheduled in one week, The Hamilton County Mayoral Republican Primary Debate will be Monday, Feb. 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the studios of SociallyU, 1222 East Main St., Suite 102. The debate ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Police were patrolling on Portland Street due to it being deemed a focus location because of gun-related violence in that area. As the officer pulled onto Portland Street, he saw multiple black males on the sidewalk area leading to a residence. Three or four of the men jumped into a white 1999 Toyota 4Runner and quickly sped away. The vehicle made a right turn from Portland Street ... (click for more)
Scheduled in one week, The Hamilton County Mayoral Republican Primary Debate will be Monday, Feb. 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the studios of SociallyU, 1222 East Main St., Suite 102. The debate will be broadcast live on MeTV, channels available are Comcast 225, EPB 166 and over the air, on WFLI 53.3. Viewers can search here: Where do I watch MeTV in Chattanooga ? Social Media channels ... (click for more)
It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents.
The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers.
Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention.
... (click for more)
Travis Mills, one of the most inspirational speakers in America today, will headline this spring’s Virtual Possibilities Event for Siskin Hospital yet that’s not the great part about it. Travis is one of five combat veterans who lost both arms and both legs to a Taliban IED in Afghanistan and has lived to tell about it. Still, that’s not the great part of the story.
Oh, it's
The Chattanooga Mocs had a near-perfect performance on the wrestling mat Sunday afternoon at Maclellan Gym.
It was Senior Day where six young men were recognized for their contribution and success of Chattanooga wrestling and it was also the final two home matches of the season. Those six included George Coleman, Fabian Gutierrez, Colton Landers, Franco Valdes, Matthew Waddell
The Lady Vols had a big second half before a home crowd on Sunday afternoon to pull away from Vanderbilt, 66-52.
The Tennessee lead was just five at the half.
The Lady Vols led by more than 20 after back to back three-pointers by leading scorers Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston. Horston finished with 16 and Burrell had 15.
Tamari Key, Jordan Walker, Sara Puckett and Alexus