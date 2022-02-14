Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths And 87 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 87 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 131 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,329.

There were six more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,030. It is reported the deaths were three males and three female; five white and one black; four age 61-70 and two age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 177 in Hamilton County, down from 196 on Friday. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 55 Hamilton County inpatients and 32 patients are in ICU, no change from Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 92,012, which is 96 percent. There are 3,287 active cases, compared to 3,853 on Friday.