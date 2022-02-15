Home In Red Bank Damaged By Fire Tuesday Morning

A home in Red Bank was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

A Red Bank resident called 911 reporting a house fire at 37 Paulmar Drive. At 7:15 a.m., Red Bank firefighters responded and arrived on the scene reporting fire through the roof. Neighbors informed the firefighters that were not sure if anyone was inside the home.

The first team entered the home and conducted a quick search and rescue while the second team knocked the fire down around the chimney and attic area. The first team confirmed that no one was in the home.

No injuries reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

Red Bank fire officials reported the fire started around the chimney but the cause will be under investigation by Red Bank Fire Department. Damages are unknown at this time.

The Red Bank Fire Department requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower from the Chattanooga Fire Department and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. The Signal Mountain Fire Department stood by at the Red Bank fire station for any additional emergency calls in its district.