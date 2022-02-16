Judge Greenholtz To Decide Later On Lower Bond In Stabbing Homicide Case

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz will take time to ponder testimony from several witnesses before he decides whether a woman charged in the murder of 34-year-old Kristal Michelle Reno is let out on bond.

Kimberly Smart, who was 32 at the time of the incident last December in Ooltewah, is charged with homicide. The victim was stabbed in the neck .

Her bond is set at $350,000 and defense attorney Mike Little requested it be lowered and for her to be put on house arrest until the trial if bond is made.

The case is still waiting to be heard by a grand jury. Judge Greenholtz has yet to listen to the preliminary hearing where witnesses gave their testimony about what happened that night, and so he wishes to wait until he has had a chance to review that to rule on her bond.

Defense attorney Little brought Ms. Smart’s mother and stepfather to the witness stand to testify. Her stepfather said he had never seen Ms. Smart act violently at his home, and that he would be comfortable with her living with him at his house. He said there are four guns at his residence, but that they are locked in a spare bedroom.

Both he and her mother said Ms. Smart has worked in her mother’s cleaning business for the last five years. Her mother said Ms. Smart has struggled with drug use in the past but does not have an extensive criminal history.

Pathologist Steven Cogswell gave an overview of his autopsy, and said that the wound did not match up with what Ms. Smart told police the night it happened. Police reports said she told them she tripped over trash when she was holding the knife and then fell into the victim. Dr. Cogswell said the wound was horizontal and ruptured arteries and veins.

“If the victim Ms. Reno is standing upright, then the angle would be vertical,” Dr. Cogswell said. “It should have a downward trajectory, not a horizontal one.”

Defense attorney Little pointed to testimony given during the preliminary hearing, where witnesses said that the victim threw a knife at Ms. Smart during an argument.

“The facts lay out Reno is the aggressor when she throws the knife at Ms. Smart,” attorney Little said. He told the Judge that he was going to make a self-defense argument.

Ms. Smart told police that Ms. Reno threw a kitchen knife toward her and she (Smart) picked up the knife. She said from the corner of her eye she saw Ms. Reno coming toward her with something in her hand.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Cameron Williams said he did not believe that “having a knife thrown during an argument is adequate provocation.”

Judge Greenholtz said this case is different from many homicide cases, as Ms. Smart has little to no criminal history and no prior instances of violent behavior.

Prosecutor Williams said the bond should stay at the current amount.