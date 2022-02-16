John Brooks Qualifies For District Attorney Race; Justin Holland Is Late Entry To Challenge County Commissioner Greg Martin; Larry Grohn Is Only GOP Candidate For District 8 School Board

Former County Commissioner and chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party John Allen Brooks has qualified to run for district attorney. Republican candidates are Coty Wamp and incumbent Neal Pinkston.

Former Chattanooga Public Works Administrator Justin Holland is a late entry into the County Commission District 3 race.

He will face off against incumbent Greg Martin in the Republican primary.

County School Board District 5 member Karitsa Mosley Jones has still not returned paperwork to run again. She was just named by Mayor Tim Kelly to lead his early childhood education effort.

If she does not run, that would leave attorney Charles Paty as the only candidate barring another late entry.

The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.

James Walker only recently qualified for a full term to School Board District 9. Gary Kuehn and Tate Smith will also be in the Republican primary.

Former City Councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn qualified for the District 8 School Board contest. He is the only Republican in the race for the seat being given up by Tucker McClendon. Katie Perkins is running as a Democrat.

With just hours remaining until the qualifying deadline, here is the list of those who have been approved:

County Mayor



Matt Hullander (R)

Sabrena Smedley (R)



Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission

District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)

District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)



District 2 - Chip Baker (R)

District 3 - Justin Holland (R)

District 3 - Greg Martin (R)

District 4 - Warren Mackey (D)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D)

District 5 - Phylicia Blackmon (D)

District 5 - Mike Greer (D)

District 6 - Ruth Jeno (R)

District 6 - David Sharpe (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R)



District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (D)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)

District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)



District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)

District 11 - Joe Graham (R)

District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board



District 3 - Joe Smith (R)

District 5 - Charles Paty (R)

District 6 - Jon Baker (R)

District 6 - Ben Connor (D)

District 6 - Delores Gross Vinson (R)

District 8 - Katie Perkins (D)

District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)

District 9 - Tate Smith (R)

District 9 - James Walker (R)

District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)

District 10 - Jeff Crim (D)

District 10 - Christine A. Essex (R)

District 10 - Faye Robinson (R)

District 11 - Jill Black (D)

District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

District 11 - Steve McKinney (R)

Sheriff

Austin Garrett (R)

Circuit Court Judge

Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)



Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)

Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)



Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)



Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)

Criminal Court Judge

Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)



Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)



Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)

Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)

Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)

City Court Judge

Division 1 - Brian Bush

Division 1 - Sherry Paty

Juvenile Court Judge

Rob Philyaw (R)

County Clerk

Bill Knowles (R)

George Ryan Love (D)

Chester Heathington (I)

Juvenile Court Clerk

Gary Behler (R)

Chancellor

Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)

Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)



Circuit Court Clerk

Larry Henry (R)

Register of Deeds

Marc Gravitt (R)

District Attorney

John Allen Brooks (D)

Neal Pinkston (R)

Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender

Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee

Bill Hullander (R)