 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


John Brooks Qualifies For District Attorney Race; Justin Holland Is Late Entry To Challenge County Commissioner Greg Martin; Larry Grohn Is Only GOP Candidate For District 8 School Board

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Former County Commissioner and chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party John Allen Brooks has qualified to run for district attorney. Republican candidates are Coty Wamp and incumbent Neal Pinkston.

Former Chattanooga Public Works Administrator Justin Holland is a late entry into the County Commission District 3 race.

He will face off against incumbent Greg Martin in the Republican primary.

County School Board District 5 member Karitsa Mosley Jones has still not returned paperwork to run again. She was just named by Mayor Tim Kelly to lead his early childhood education effort.

If she does not run, that would leave attorney Charles Paty as the only candidate barring another late entry.

The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon.

James Walker only recently qualified for a full term to School Board District 9. Gary Kuehn and Tate Smith will also be in the Republican primary.

Former City Councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn qualified for the District 8 School Board contest. He is the only Republican in the race for the seat being given up by Tucker McClendon. Katie Perkins is running as a Democrat.

With just hours remaining until the qualifying deadline, here is the list of those who have been approved: 

County Mayor

Matt Hullander (R)

Sabrena Smedley (R)

Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission 
District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)
District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R)

District 3 - Justin Holland (R)
District 3 - Greg Martin (R)

District 4 - Warren Mackey (D)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D)
District 5 - Phylicia Blackmon (D)
District 5 - Mike Greer (D)

District 6 - Ruth Jeno (R)
District 6 - David Sharpe (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R)

District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)
District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (D)
District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)
District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)

District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)
District 11 - Joe Graham (R)
District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board

District 3 - Joe Smith (R)

District 5 - Charles Paty (R)

District 6 - Jon Baker (R)
District 6 - Ben Connor (D)
District 6 - Delores Gross Vinson (R)

District 8 - Katie Perkins (D)
District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)

District 9 - Tate Smith (R) 
District 9 - James Walker (R)

District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)
District 10 - Jeff Crim (D)

District 10 - Christine A. Essex (R)
District 10 - Faye Robinson (R)

District 11 - Jill Black (D)
District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)
District 11 - Steve McKinney (R)

Sheriff
Austin Garrett (R) 

Circuit Court Judge 

Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)

Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)
Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)

Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)

Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)

Criminal Court Judge
Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)

Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)

Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)
Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)
Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)

City Court Judge
Division 1 - Brian Bush
Division 1 - Sherry Paty

Juvenile Court Judge 
Rob Philyaw (R)

County Clerk 
Bill Knowles (R)
George Ryan Love (D)

Chester Heathington (I)

Juvenile Court Clerk 
Gary Behler (R)

Chancellor
Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)
Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)

Circuit Court Clerk 
Larry Henry (R)

Register of Deeds 
Marc Gravitt (R)

District Attorney
John Allen Brooks (D)

Neal Pinkston (R)
Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender 
Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee
Bill Hullander (R)


February 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Contractor Won't Return Tools; Man In Dumpster Is Cleaning Area Up

February 16, 2022

Contraband Seized During Security Sweep At The Silverdale Detention Center

February 16, 2022

Hamilton County Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 17 From Review Of Death Certificates; 105 New Cases


A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a targeted security sweep o n Tuesday, at the Silverdale Detention Center located at 7609 Standifer Gap Road. During this search, HCSO’s ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 105 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 144 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,578. There were ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Contractor Won't Return Tools; Man In Dumpster Is Cleaning Area Up

A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor had ceased work for Christmas around Dec. 24 and was to return to work around Jan. 1. Around the beginning of January, the contractor told the man he was COVID positive and would not be able ... (click for more)

Contraband Seized During Security Sweep At The Silverdale Detention Center

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a targeted security sweep o n Tuesday, at the Silverdale Detention Center located at 7609 Standifer Gap Road. During this search, HCSO’s K9 units were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Soddy Daisy Police Department, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Lookout Mountain Judicial Drug Task Force, and the East Ridge ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Drivers Ed.’s A Start

In my high school years, I cannot come close to naming most of the agonizing classes I limped through. I know there was English, and I know I received a mammoth gift in escaping required geometry – a subject I have never once used in my 70 years plus – but biology? chemistry? Medieval history? Psychology was such a waste of time yet today I have a psychologist. Listen, I would rather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Flips The Script Against #4 Wildcats

Tennessee flipped the script on Kentucky in their SEC basketball rematch Tuesday night. The final score – 76-63 in the Vols’ favor – didn’t do justice to the scope of the role reversal before a raucous sellout of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Wildcats shot a scorching 67.9 percent from the floor in winning the first meeting, 107-79 a month ago in Lexington, Ky. They ... (click for more)

Vols Avenge 28-Point Thumping At Kentucky; Win Handily On Home Floor

Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63. Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats. Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors