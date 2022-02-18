County Mayor Coppinger, thank you for acknowledging what a burden it would be for taxpayers to provide an adequate ambulance service through a government bureaucracy. Throwing more money at it won’t fix the problem though. People in the healthcare industry typically don’t favor working for bureaucrats, which is the real problem in Hamilton County. Do like a lot of other counties ... (click for more)

The newspaper’s headline blared, “(Schools) Official Reaffirms Commitment to Equity” and I, for one, have about had it up to here with “equity.” We all know there is no such thing and, when I read about “diversity,” that is just today’s dance-around word for racism, pure and simple. I’m sick and tired of the race card and before some of the “woke” mongers hurl expletives at me, ... (click for more)