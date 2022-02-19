 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Weather

Family On Ranger Lane Alerted To Fire By Smoke Alarms

Saturday, February 19, 2022
- photo by CFD

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a residential structure fire in the 4800 block of Ranger Lane late Saturday morning.

Red Shift companies responded to the call at 11 a.m. Smoke detectors alerted the occupants to a fire in the kitchen and they were able to get out of their home safely with no injuries.

Firefighters made a quick interior attack, extinguishing the fire within 10 minutes.

Four occupants were displaced (three adults and one child).

The American Red Cross will be assisting the family. Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Quint 8, Engine 4, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded. 


