Tennessee Attorney General, Commerce And Insurance Join CFTC To Stop $68 Million Precious Metals Scheme

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance are participating in a consolidated enforcement action to stop a fraudulent precious metals scheme that resulted in solicitations exceeding $68 million from at least 450 investors nationwide.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office- on behalf of the TDCI- joined the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and 26 other state securities regulators to file a complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleging Safeguard Metals, LLC and Jeffrey Santulan, AKA Jeffrey Hill, solicited investors nationwide by touting precious metals at grossly inflated prices that were not disclosed.

The investors in this case were advised to liquidate their holdings at registered investment firms to fund investments in precious metals, bullion, and bullion coins through self-directed individual retirement accounts. Self-directed IRAs should not be confused with traditional IRAs or other retirement vehicles.

The defendants are accused of failing to disclose the markup charge for their precious metals bullion products and that investors could lose most of their funds once a transaction was completed. In many cases, the market value of the precious metals sold to investors was substantially lower than the value of the securities and other retirement savings investors had liquidated to fund their purchase.

In Tennessee, nine investors were defrauded out of $2,123,014.70 in the execution of this national scheme. Many Tennessee investors liquidated their existing retirement accounts, which contained securities, to obtain funds to purchase the metals.

“Don’t fall for this. It’s another nationwide scheme that is causing many people- especially our seniors- to lose their retirement funds,” said Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “Our Office will do whatever is necessary to enforce our securities laws and get funds like these back to victims.”

"This is one of many large-scale precious metals investment schemes we’ve endeavored to stop since the pandemic began and we are investigating numerous more precious metals investment companies on similar allegations," said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for the Securities Division Elizabeth Bowling.  "To prevent any further damages, investors are advised to be particularly cautious when purchasing precious metals and to check for outrageously high commissions, spreads, or markups as high as 30 to 70 percent. As the market continues to fluctuate, we anticipate seeing more fraudsters capitalize on investors’ uncertainty and use fear to manipulate good people out of their hard-earned money.”

“In expectation of additional precious metals investment schemes, investors are advised to check the registration of all investment products and professionals, diligently research investments, ask tough questions about the fees, markups or spreads, risks, and potential returns,” said Director of the Securities Division Financial Services Investigation Unit Michelle Stone. “If the answers seem too good to be true, or don’t make sense, protect your wallet by just walking away.”

To prevent any further loss, investors are advised to:

Exercise caution when purchasing precious metals and to check for outrageously high commissions, spreads or markups as high as 30 to 70 percent.
Verify the registration of all investment products and professionals, diligently research investments, ask tough questions about the fees, markups or spreads, risks, and potential returns.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office encourages investors who suspect they may have been targeted to contact the Securities Division Financial Services Investigations/Enforcement Section at (615) 741-5900.


February 2, 2022

Friends Of Judge Alex Finance Committee Raises Over $70,000 To Retain Judge McVeagh

Following the most recent campaign financial disclosure deadline, Judge Alex McVeagh praised the work of the leadership and finance team tasked with helping elect him as judge of Division II of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. The campaign committee “Friends of Judge Alex” reported donations over $70,000. “I am immensely humbled by the support of the citizens of Hamilton ... (click for more)

Health Department Acknowledges Multiple COVID Milestones

As the Health Department and the community continue to fight against the COVID pandemic, it wants to take this time to reflect and acknowledge several milestones reached in the community. As of today, the Hamilton County Health Department has distributed over 60,000 at-home, test kits to the community, including an additional 140,000 PCR tests administered and resulted out by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Got Hoodwinked

I think I just got hoodwinked in a most wonderful way and, to understand it, you’ve got to know it all started when I let my guard down last month and confided that I’ve never believed in New Year’s Resolutions. I’m a private sort, never complaining about the bad nor languishing in the good, so to share a deep-seated “want to” is a quite a step. And a ‘step’ is what I wanted. ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Keeps Home Record Perfect With Victory Over Texas A&M

Shooting 57 percent in the second half and boasting five players who scored in double figures, the No. 22 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M, 90-80, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (15-6, 6-4 SEC) was in rhythm all night shooting the basketball, making 29-of-57 (.509) from the floor and 11-of-26 (.423) from 3-point range. The second half ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Use Toughness To Erase 13-Point Arkansas Lead

One of the highlights of Tennessee’s performance against Arkansas Monday night was destined to a lowlight. Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 center who does her best work somewhere around the rim, went down on the court to save the basketball, shoveling the ball from under the basket to guard Jordan Walker, who was out on the wing. Walker went to her knee and then scrambled to her ... (click for more)


