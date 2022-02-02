 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Hamilton County Has Had Over 1,000 COVID Deaths And Has 1,012 New Cases

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 1,012 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 878 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 90,890. 

There were six more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 1,005. 

It is reported the deaths were five males and one female; three white and three black; one age 51-60, one age 61-70, three age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 274 in Hamilton County, down from 278 on Tuesday.

Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 96 Hamilton County inpatients and 50 patients are in ICU, up from 48 from Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 83,740, which is 92 percent. There are 6,145 active cases, compared to 6,227 on Tuesday.


Friends Of Judge Alex Finance Committee Raises Over $70,000 To Retain Judge McVeagh

Health Department Acknowledges Multiple COVID Milestones

Georgia Has 95 Additional COVID Deaths And 5,574 New Cases


Following the most recent campaign financial disclosure deadline, Judge Alex McVeagh praised the work of the leadership and finance team tasked with helping elect him as judge of Division II ... (click for more)

As the Health Department and the community continue to fight against the COVID pandemic, it wants to take this time to reflect and acknowledge several milestones reached in the community. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 95 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,750. There are 5,574 new cases reported on Wednesday, ... (click for more)



Friends Of Judge Alex Finance Committee Raises Over $70,000 To Retain Judge McVeagh

Following the most recent campaign financial disclosure deadline, Judge Alex McVeagh praised the work of the leadership and finance team tasked with helping elect him as judge of Division II of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. The campaign committee “Friends of Judge Alex” reported donations over $70,000. “I am immensely humbled by the support of the citizens of Hamilton ... (click for more)

Health Department Acknowledges Multiple COVID Milestones

As the Health Department and the community continue to fight against the COVID pandemic, it wants to take this time to reflect and acknowledge several milestones reached in the community. As of today, the Hamilton County Health Department has distributed over 60,000 at-home, test kits to the community, including an additional 140,000 PCR tests administered and resulted out by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Got Hoodwinked

I think I just got hoodwinked in a most wonderful way and, to understand it, you’ve got to know it all started when I let my guard down last month and confided that I’ve never believed in New Year’s Resolutions. I’m a private sort, never complaining about the bad nor languishing in the good, so to share a deep-seated “want to” is a quite a step. And a ‘step’ is what I wanted. ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Keeps Home Record Perfect With Victory Over Texas A&M

Shooting 57 percent in the second half and boasting five players who scored in double figures, the No. 22 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M, 90-80, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (15-6, 6-4 SEC) was in rhythm all night shooting the basketball, making 29-of-57 (.509) from the floor and 11-of-26 (.423) from 3-point range. The second half ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Use Toughness To Erase 13-Point Arkansas Lead

One of the highlights of Tennessee’s performance against Arkansas Monday night was destined to a lowlight. Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 center who does her best work somewhere around the rim, went down on the court to save the basketball, shoveling the ball from under the basket to guard Jordan Walker, who was out on the wing. Walker went to her knee and then scrambled to her ... (click for more)


