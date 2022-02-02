Hamilton County Has Had Over 1,000 COVID Deaths And Has 1,012 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 1,012 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 878 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 90,890.

There were six more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 1,005.

It is reported the deaths were five males and one female; three white and three black; one age 51-60, one age 61-70, three age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 274 in Hamilton County, down from 278 on Tuesday.

Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 96 Hamilton County inpatients and 50 patients are in ICU, up from 48 from Tuesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 83,740, which is 92 percent. There are 6,145 active cases, compared to 6,227 on Tuesday.