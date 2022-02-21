 Monday, February 21, 2022 44.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, February 21, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

February 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping In Car At Mechanic Shop Has Permission; Woman At Speedway Says Man Still Celebrating His Birthday Tried To Touch Her Rear

February 21, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

February 21, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 21-27


Police noticed a white male sitting inside a car in a vacant lot on Clio Avenue. The lot appeared to be storage for a mechanic shop next door, as there were numerous broken down cars there. The ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 21-27: CARTER TANISHA MONIQUE B/F 33 MISD OFFICER BETHUNE WARRANT WILLIAMS SHELBY CALVIN W/M 74 MISD OFFICER GALYON DUI, HANDSFREE, FTML ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping In Car At Mechanic Shop Has Permission; Woman At Speedway Says Man Still Celebrating His Birthday Tried To Touch Her Rear

Police noticed a white male sitting inside a car in a vacant lot on Clio Avenue. The lot appeared to be storage for a mechanic shop next door, as there were numerous broken down cars there. The man told police he knew the man who owns the lot and vehicles and he has been given permission to sleep in this car if it is cold outside and he cannot get into a mission. The man did not ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Children Deserve Decency In School

It is no secret that our Hamilton County school libraries and classrooms contain books that are far from decent. In the libraries you will find books that contain references to suicide, sexual abuse, violence, and the strange idea that one can choose to be whatever he or she wants to be. As parents raise questions about how the books became available to their children, the school ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No, Not $408 A Year

I am being asked more and more frequently if I – as a longtime subscriber of Chattanooga’s newspapers – will pay $34 per month for that privilege when the Times Free Press goes to a digital-only replica this year. My answer is a sad “no,” just as I suspect many other former readers will respond to a ridiculous $408 yearly subscription price. I currently pay $42.80 for a 13-week ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' McClendon, Porter Lead UTC Women Over Western Carolina

- Freshmen Destiny McClendon and Addie Grace Porter combined for 29 points off the bench to lead Chattanooga to a 63-47 win over Western Carolina in Southern Conference women’s basketball action at the Ramsey Center. McClendon led all scorers with a career-high 17 points. She was 4-of-5 from the 3-point line and 5-for-6 from the stripe. Porter had 12 points and led the Mocs ... (click for more)

Mocs Lose 80-75 To VMI

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team found themselves in an early hole for the second time this week and suffered an 80-75 loss to VMI in Southern Conference action on Saturday afternoon inside McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 22-8 overall, 12-4 in SoCon play, and is now just one came clear of Furman (11-5) in first place with two games remaining. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors