Hagarty Blames Biden For Russia's Further Invasion Into Ukraine

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, on Tuesday released the following statement after the Biden Administration denounced the beginning of Russia’s "further invasion" of Ukraine.

 

He said, “I strongly and unequivocally condemn Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. America needs to lead the world again with strength and resolve. With the White House now stating that the invasion has begun, I hope President Biden, as he has promised, moves immediately to respond with swift and severe economic consequences against Russia, including far-reaching primary and secondary sanctions, now that Putin has crossed Biden’s ‘red line.’ Russia, armed with formidable conventional forces and the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, is undermining international peace and security, and potentially emboldens other authoritarian powers to follow its path. In particular, Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, with their sights set on Taiwan, are closely watching what happens. 

 

“The invasion could have been deterred. But the road to Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine was paved by months of concessions and lack of resolve from the Biden Administration and some European nations in the face of Putin’s growing aggression. From the day President Biden took office, he has handed Putin gift after gift. The Biden Administration made the decision to give Russia strategic space and roll back the Trump Administration’s pressure in the naïve hope that Putin would moderate his behavior. It extended the New START arms control treaty without any new conditions to constrain Russia’s rapidly modernizing nuclear arsenal. It failed to strongly and decisively respond to the hacking of America’s Colonial pipeline. It ended America’s Keystone XL Pipeline and drilling on federal lands, thereby helping to increase prices in energy markets and giving oil-and-gas-exporting Russia a windfall. It also refused to fully enforce bipartisan congressional sanctions that would have ended Putin’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Russia will wield as a geopolitical energy weapon against European nations for generations. And it emboldened authoritarian regimes around the world with the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

 


February 22, 2022

Earl Freudenberg: Luther Would Have Turned 100 On March 9

February 22, 2022

Mayor Kelly Laments Loss Of Shannon Fuller

February 22, 2022

Fellow Workers Honor Captain Ellen Geeslin, The 1st Female Paramedic In Tennessee


If Chattanooga radio legend Luther Masingill were alive today he would be nearly 100 years old. Luther, who died Oct. 20, 2014, would have been a century old this coming March 9. I was ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday expressed his sympathy for the family of Shannon Fuller, Zarzours restaurant owner who died Monday afternoon. He said, "Ginny and I send our heartfelt condolences ... (click for more)

Captain Ellen Geeslin was devoted to serving others and touched countless lives, according to Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Syler. Chief Syler said the 69-year-old dedicated her life to Emergency ... (click for more)



Opinion

Megan, Keep Up The Good Work - And Response (2)

Roy Exum's criticism of GPS's new Head of School, Megan Cover, is laced with misogynistic vitriol. After mocking Ms. Cover's efforts to facilitate modern conversations around race and gender, he suggests she instead tell students to "tighten their uniform belts." Mr. Exum's perspective on the proper education for girls is so disturbing, I am genuinely concerned for the women in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How ‘Woke’ Is GPS?

When it was first learned that Chattanooga’s Girls Preparatory School had picked a woman from Wilmington, Delaware, as its hastily-hired ‘Head of School,’ the general consensus of the alumnae was “Heaven help us all … The last thing GPS needs after the last debacle is some ‘woke’ soul stirring up a mess.” Apparently Megan Cover, this in her initial year at the famed all-girls ... (click for more)

Sports

#17 Tennessee Takes On Missouri On The Road

The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team plays its second straight road game Tuesday, taking on the Missouri Tigers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Tuesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analysis) will ... (click for more)

"A Magnet For The Ball" - Addie Grace Porter Is A Playmaker For UTC

Before every free throw, five or perhaps six players jostle for positioning. In the rare (or sometimes not so rare) occasion the freebie goes awry, they want to be ready to either end the possession or give it new life. These players tend to be the largest of the bunch, giants who slam together and trade blows like trees in a windy storm. Winning this confrontation is often dependent ... (click for more)


