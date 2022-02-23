Weather Related Road Closures Or Limited Access Announced

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation reports flooding or wires/trees down causing the following roads to be closed or have limited access:
• 7600 Davidson Road (flood gates are down);
• 711 E. Main Street;
• 8000 Shallowford Road;
• 4600 Bonny Oaks;
• Boy Scout Road at Sandswitch Road;
• 3300 Jersey Pike;
• Gadd Road at Lynnhaven;
• 800 Mountain Creek Road;
• E. 23rd Street at Hickory Street;
• Davis Lane at Paw Trail; and
• 107 Culver Street.
"Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers or traffic control devices in these areas," officials said.
"Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 423-643-6311; or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department non-emergency number at 423-698-2525. Remember to never attempt to cross flooded roads."
View CDOT's map of events and road closures
for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.