Weather Related Road Closures Or Limited Access Announced

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation reports flooding or wires/trees down causing the following roads to be closed or have limited access:



• 7600 Davidson Road (flood gates are down);

• 711 E. Main Street;

• 8000 Shallowford Road;

• 4600 Bonny Oaks;

• Boy Scout Road at Sandswitch Road;

• 3300 Jersey Pike;

• Gadd Road at Lynnhaven;

• 800 Mountain Creek Road;

• E. 23rd Street at Hickory Street;

• Davis Lane at Paw Trail; and

• 107 Culver Street.



"Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers or traffic control devices in these areas," officials said.