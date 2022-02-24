February 24, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, on Thursday released the following statement after Russian President ... (click for more)
A woman on O’Neal Street told police she wanted her Apple watch back from another woman. The first woman said she gave the watch to the other woman to hold because someone stole the other woman’s Apple watch. The second woman said she attempted to send the woman $100 for the watch but she refused to take it.
While on patrol on East 27th Street Court, an officer saw a ... (click for more)
2:55 a.m., Feb. 24, 2022: Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Having taught political science at UTC, confidently, this is not good.
In addition to lives and infrastructure, it will also cause economic dilemmas in the USA and around the world.
We can begin to see it immediately, and by the time we all wake up this morning. Especially at the gas pump.
Chances are, it will draw ... (click for more)
Many years ago I had a small sign tacked above the carriage of my Royal manual typewriter that read: “Great stories begin with powerful elements of human emotion,” and, lordy, is that ever the truth.
Last weekend I got word a considerable number of parents at the Girls Preparatory School were deeply concerned over what they felt was the liberal direction the all-girls school ... (click for more)
While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone.
Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time.
Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)
Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night.
Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory.
Josiah-Jordan James added nine.
The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half.
Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)