Five parcels in the Village at Waterside development across Shallowford Road from Hamilton Place Mall have sold for $50.8 million.

Village at Waterside sits on 22.8 acres just off I-75 at the Shallowford Road exit.

It is a 162,000 square foot retail center anchored by REI and Publix Super Market among other tenants.

The sale was from Branch Waterside Associates LP to SCG BR Waterside LP.

The new owner is at 3550 Lennox Road, Atlanta.