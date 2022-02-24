Hamilton County Has One More Coronavirus Death, 46 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 46 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 70 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,070.There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,065. The death was reported to be a white female over the age of 81.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 107 in Hamilton County, down from 129 on Wednesday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.There are 24 Hamilton County inpatients and 25 patients are in ICU, down from 28 on Wednesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 94,743, which is 98 percent. There are 1,262 active cases, compared to 1,391 on Wednesday.