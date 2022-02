Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHBY, WAYNE LEE

3909 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE



BALL, STACEY LYNN

102 STONEY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAUGH, BRIT DAVID

8525 MORIN RD CHATTANOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, MICHAEL JAY

223 WEEKS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SHOPLIFTING



CAPERTON, GEORGE

643 MAPLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CASTANEDA, VICTOR M

1906 OLD NILES FERRY RD MARYVILLE, 37803

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHAMPMAN, KEDAVION T

1112 GILLISPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374063911

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DONATI, LILLIE ELIZABETH MAE

3705 AZALEAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153703

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE

148 9TH AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION VIOLATION



DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS

6870 SPENCER LN APT 106 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FOX, MILTON LEE

702 NORTH KELLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL FACILITY

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 NARCOTICS FOR RESALE



FREDERICK, BRIAN LESTER

147 DAVIS ROAD HARRIMAN, 37748

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II



GOMEZ, JOSE O

200 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051308

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRANT, RICKY LELAND

20 DOGWOOD AVE FORT OGLETHORP, 373432538

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HEARTFIELD, COREY J

3981 FAIRFAX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



HEIDGERD, MEGAN

1822 BAY POINTE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000



KELLMAN, JENNIFER MARIE

88 EVERGREEN MDWS ROCK SPRING, 307392728

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KINAMORE, ANTWON DEYON

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374063447

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MASSENGALE, TIFFANY LYNN

7701 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MCCLINTOCK, EDNA MICHELLE

2104 E 32ND ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



MOORE, VERNELL M

1112 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MURPHY, CODY RYAN

1014 DEBOW ST OLD HICKORY, 371383002

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



RENO, DANIEL THOMAS

9826 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE

611 WENTWORTH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHAW, RANDALL LEE

1144 COUNTY RD 51 ATHENS,

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

FRAUD IN INSOLVENCY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

FORGERY

BURGLARY

FALSE REPORTS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF SERVICES

HINDERING SECURED CREDITORS



STILES, TASHA LEANN

11409 ARMSTRONG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SHOPLIFTING



TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS

1606 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THIEL, DANIELLE LYNN

139 HOOD CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

