Woman Rescued From Burning Home Early Sunday Morning In Highland Park

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman from her burning Highland Park home early Sunday morning.

At 3:48 a.m., Red Shift companies were called to a residential fire with entrapment in the 1800 block of East 4th Street. They found smoke showing from the front porch and side of the structure.

Police officers reported that a person was hanging out of a second-story bathroom window in the back, unable to get out. Firefighters immediately went into rescue mode. They used ladders to get the woman out while other crews initiated fire attack.

Another occupant had safely exited the home on her own and was outside on the CFD’s arrival.

Firefighters continued working to extinguish the fire and had it under control in 30 minutes. The woman who was rescued was checked out by HCEMS and refused transport to the hospital.

The accidental fire was caused by a candle that was burning in the bedroom and caught the woman’s nightgown on fire. She tried to put it out, causing the candle to dump over and igniting fire in the bedroom. She ran to the bathroom and that is where she became trapped by the fire.

There were no injuries to the residents in this incident, but there was one pet fatality.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS, EPB and CPD responded.