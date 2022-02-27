Lord, Save The Ukranians From Monster Putin
Woman Rescued From Burning Home Early Sunday Morning In Highland Park

Sunday, February 27, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman from her burning Highland Park home early Sunday morning.

At 3:48 a.m., Red Shift companies were called to a residential fire with entrapment in the 1800 block of East 4th Street. They found smoke showing from the front porch and side of the structure.

Police officers reported that a person was hanging out of a second-story bathroom window in the back, unable to get out. Firefighters immediately went into rescue mode. They used ladders to get the woman out while other crews initiated fire attack.

Another occupant had safely exited the home on her own and was outside on the CFD’s arrival.

Firefighters continued working to extinguish the fire and had it under control in 30 minutes. The woman who was rescued was checked out by HCEMS and refused transport to the hospital.

The accidental fire was caused by a candle that was burning in the bedroom and caught the woman’s nightgown on fire. She tried to put it out, causing the candle to dump over and igniting fire in the bedroom. She ran to the bathroom and that is where she became trapped by the fire.

There were no injuries to the residents in this incident, but there was one pet fatality.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS, EPB and CPD responded.

- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

February 27, 2022

It's Time For Biden, NATO To Come To The Aid Of The Ukranians

It is time for President Biden, our Congressional leaders and NATO to unite and stand up and do the right thing. I realize Ukraine is not a NATO country, but it is a Democratic nation begging for our help as it bravely fights the Russian military alone. Sanctions are good but assistance and a No Fly Zone need to be established now for Ukraine. Biden and Congress, this is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Why Are You Fearful?"

On Saturday morning we were bombarded with pictures, stories and tapes of Russian’s invasion of Crimea. We watched body bags being loaded onto carriers, the faces of those fleeing from Kyiv, the capital city, and we wondered where, oh where, will this chaos lead. A new Cold War, NATO troops drawing us into the fight, Russia attacking Miami? What, when, where? It seems not ... (click for more)

#17 Vols Topple #3 Auburn, 67-62, In Front Of Capacity Crowd

Using an explosive second-half offensive performance and smothering rebounding, the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers defeated third-ranked Auburn, 67-62, for the Vols' second top-five home victory in two weeks. Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) set a Barnes-era high in rebounding, pulling down 54 boards. The Vols fired 4-of-7 (.571) from beyond the 3-point line and knocked down 16-of-21 ... (click for more)

UTC Men Celebrate Seniors With 70-57 Win

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team used a balanced attacked concluded the regular season with a 70-57 victory over the streaking Samford Bulldogs in Southern Conference action on Senior Day inside McKenzie Arena Saturday evening. Following the win, Chattanooga finishes the regular season 24-7 overall and 14-4 inside league play. Samford saw its six-game win streak snapped ... (click for more)


