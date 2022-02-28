Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, February 28, 2022 32.0°F   patches fog   Patches Fog

Monday, February 28, 2022
Breaking News

Susan Harris Joins The Chattanooga Tourism Co. As Chief Operating Officer

The Chattanooga Tourism Co., the official destination marketing organization for Chattanooga and Hamilton County, announces Susan Harris will be joining the team as chief operating officer on April 18. Ms. Harris announced her resignation as president and chief executive officer for See Rock City, Inc. effective March 31. "We are in the business of inspiring people to visit Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Calls Police Twice; Caller Tells Man To Settle Out Of Court Or "Things Won't Go Well"

Police received a second request for help on Locust Lane at 10:22 p.m. A woman had texted dispatch saying she needed an officer out there, but did not respond when police tried to contact her. When police arrived, they separated the woman and a man. The man said they had gotten into another argument over the woman texting another guy. The woman was wanting the man to leave. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undecided For County Mayor

First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts. Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Why Are You Fearful?"

On Saturday morning we were bombarded with pictures, stories and tapes of Russian’s invasion of Crimea. We watched body bags being loaded onto carriers, the faces of those fleeing from Kyiv, the capital city, and we wondered where, oh where, will this chaos lead. A new Cold War, NATO troops drawing us into the fight, Russia attacking Miami? What, when, where? It seems not ... (click for more)

Sports

U.S. Soccer Selects Chattanooga Football Club To Host 2nd Round Of 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup At Finley Stadium

U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Championship. Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com . 23 Division ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Love Home Crowd

Tony Vitello sounded like a connoisseur of crowds in relating what his ears were telling him on Saturday. The Tennessee baseball coach had hustled over to Thompson-Boling Arena following his team’s game and grabbed a seat in the front row. From that perch, the sound of 21,678 tumbled down over him like an avalanche throughout the Vols’ 67-62 comeback basketball victory over ... (click for more)


