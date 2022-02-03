 Thursday, February 3, 2022 52.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Woman Suffers Severe Burns In Tent Fire Wednesday Night

Thursday, February 3, 2022

A fire at a downtown homeless camp left a woman with serious burns on Wednesday night.

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched on a call involving a woman suffering from burns at 1503 Middle St. at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The woman is homeless and was brought to a restroom at the Chattanooga River Park on Middle Street. Responding firefighters helped HCEMS load the woman.

The woman was burned in a tent up the river walk a few hundred feet away at a homeless encampment in a vacant lot beside the walk. She was transported to the hospital and firefighters proceeded to the tent to extinguish what remained of the fire.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The woman sustained burns to 15 percent of her body, including her back, the back of her arms and both feet. Her burns were severe enough for her to be sent to a burn unit in Georgia for further treatment.


Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Was Roofied At Bar; Man Is Coughed On By Stranger

Kim George Goes On National TV To Tell Her Story Of Turmoil, Then Exciting New Beginnings

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Thank You Note

One of the most endearing features in my weekly edition of the Epoch Times is entitled, “Dear Next Generation.” This is where older readers pass on wisdom to future generations and in the current issue a retired CEO in Michigan reveals a great truth about an undefeated luxury we all have in common. You don’t even have to be good at it because its magic works like nothing you have ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win Streak Snapped At Samford, 80-72

Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)

Mocs Football Enjoys Success On National Signing Day

It started in December and continued today. The Chattanooga Mocs added to nearly every position group with 14 newcomers currently joining the 2022 roster during the 2021-22 signing period. Quarterback? Veteran and freshman added Playmakers on both sides of the ball? Strength up front on both sides of the ball? Young, promising leg in the kicking game? “You can’t ... (click for more)


