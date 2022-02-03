Woman Suffers Severe Burns In Tent Fire Wednesday Night

A fire at a downtown homeless camp left a woman with serious burns on Wednesday night.

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched on a call involving a woman suffering from burns at 1503 Middle St. at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The woman is homeless and was brought to a restroom at the Chattanooga River Park on Middle Street. Responding firefighters helped HCEMS load the woman.

The woman was burned in a tent up the river walk a few hundred feet away at a homeless encampment in a vacant lot beside the walk. She was transported to the hospital and firefighters proceeded to the tent to extinguish what remained of the fire.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The woman sustained burns to 15 percent of her body, including her back, the back of her arms and both feet. Her burns were severe enough for her to be sent to a burn unit in Georgia for further treatment.