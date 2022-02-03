 Thursday, February 3, 2022 59.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Hamilton County Has Second Highest Day Of New COVID Cases With 1,185; 2 More Deaths

Thursday, February 3, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 1,185 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 1,012 on Wednesday. This is the second highest day on record of new cases; the highest was on Jan. 6 with 1,516 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 92,075. 

There were two more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,007. It is reported the deaths were both white males; one age 51-60 and one age 71-80. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 282 in Hamilton County, up from 274 on Wednesday.

Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 92 Hamilton County inpatients and 50 patients are in ICU, no change from Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 84,855, which is 92 percent. There are 6,213 active cases, compared to 6,145 on Wednesday.


A superseding indictment has been unsealed against multiple Indian-based call centers and their directors charging that each of them conspired with the previously–indicted VoIP provider E Sampark, ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation would receive more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal. “We have an obligation to future generations to invest ... (click for more)

A woman told police she went out to some local bars. She arrived at the final bar around 1 a.m. When she got there, she found that the establishment was heavily packed and she was waiting in ... (click for more)



A superseding indictment has been unsealed against multiple Indian-based call centers and their directors charging that each of them conspired with the previously–indicted VoIP provider E Sampark, and its Director, Guarav Gupta, to forward tens of millions of scam calls to American consumers. The call centers and their directors place the initial scam calls, and the VoIP provider ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Proposes Significant Investments In Transportation And Infrastructure

The Tennessee Department of Transportation would receive more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal. “We have an obligation to future generations to invest in our roads and bridges and propel economic growth,” said Governor Lee. “Tennessee’s strong fiscal position allows us to make strategic investments in infrastructure and ensure progress ... (click for more)

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Thank You Note

One of the most endearing features in my weekly edition of the Epoch Times is entitled, “Dear Next Generation.” This is where older readers pass on wisdom to future generations and in the current issue a retired CEO in Michigan reveals a great truth about an undefeated luxury we all have in common. You don’t even have to be good at it because its magic works like nothing you have ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Picked to Finish Third In SoCon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s softball team landed four players on the All-SoCon Preseason Second Team as voted on by the league coaches, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Mocs (25) received one first-place vote and were selected to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Emily Coltharp (INF), Gracey Kruse (OF), Liz Rodebaugh (OF) and Hannah Wood ... (click for more)

Mocs Win Streak Snapped At Samford, 80-72

Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)


