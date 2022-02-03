Hamilton County Has Second Highest Day Of New COVID Cases With 1,185; 2 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 1,185 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 1,012 on Wednesday. This is the second highest day on record of new cases; the highest was on Jan. 6 with 1,516 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 92,075.

There were two more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,007. It is reported the deaths were both white males; one age 51-60 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 282 in Hamilton County, up from 274 on Wednesday.

Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 92 Hamilton County inpatients and 50 patients are in ICU, no change from Wednesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 84,855, which is 92 percent. There are 6,213 active cases, compared to 6,145 on Wednesday.