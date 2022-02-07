Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, February 7, 2022 32.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Police Blotter: Woman Steals Corona At Speedway; Lady Causes Disorder At Exxon, Throwing Money

Circuit Court Division II Candidate Jim Exum Receives IBPO Endorsement

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A shoplifting was reported at the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy. The manager told police that a white female with red hair and purple jacket entered the store and left with two cases of alcohol (Corona). ... (click for more)

The International Brotherhood of Police (IBPO) has endorsed Jim Exum for Division II Circuit Court Judge. The national group’s support comes three months after local IBPO #673 offered their support ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



How To Use A Roundabout - And Response

Having lived in the vicinity of the intersection of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and Standifer Gap Road for over three decades, I can remember having to wait five minutes or more at times for traffic to clear from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road in order to make a left turn, when there were still stop signs on Standifer Gap. A few years ago, no expense was spared in the installation of a roundabout ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: You Remember Darrell?

About a week ago there appeared a wonderful story in the Nashville Tennessean and if I don’t share it, you ain’t gonna know whatever became of Darrell S. Freeman, a black kid who once attended the now defunct Kirkman Technical High School where he learned how to repair TVs and radios. He later flunked out of Chattanooga State with a 1.234 grade point average and the weather forecast ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Somehow The Lady Vols Have Lost Their Confidence

Somewhere during the past two weeks, Tennessee somehow has lost its confidence. The Lady Vols are struggling mightily to retrieve the precious quality as evidenced by another women’s basketball beatdown, 75-56 at the hands of Connecticut on Sunday in Hartford. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games. Sunday’s defeat and an 84-59 thrashing at Florida last Thursday were ... (click for more)

Lad Vols Fall To UConn, 75-56

Junior Jordan Horston turned in a game-high 26 points, but No. 7/7 Tennessee came up short at No. 10/9 Connecticut, falling 75-56 in the XL Center on Sunday. For the Lady Vols (19-4, 8-2 SEC), senior Rae Burrell joined Horston in double figures with 11 points on the day. UConn (15-4, 9-0 Big East) was led by Azzi Fudd with 25, while Aaliyah Edwards and Evina Westbrook ... (click for more)


