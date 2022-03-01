 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Weather

McMinn County Man Indicted On Insurance Fraud Charge

Tuesday, March 1, 2022
An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Riceville man on a charge of insurance fraud.

On July 21, 2020, TBI agents joined deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department in investigating a structure fire on Highway 163 in Riceville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined the incident to be an incendiary fire. The investigation further revealed that the property owner, Hughie Hughes III, 66, still had in his possession items that were reported to his insurance company as being destroyed in the fire.

On Feb. 15, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hughes with one count of insurance fraud over $60,000.

He was arrested on Monday and booked into the McMinn County Jail on a $40,000 bond.


Hamilton County Reports 1 More COVID Death And 39 New Cases

Hagerty Secures Re-opening The U.S. Capitol For The American People


The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 39 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 62 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,211. There was

Senator Bill Hagerty on Tuesday secured re-opening of the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings to the public after he spoke on the Senate floor and called for unanimous consent to pass his



Hamilton County Reports 1 More COVID Death And 39 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 39 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 62 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,211. There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,074. The death was reported to be a white female, age 71-80. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Undecided For County Mayor - And Response (2)

First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts. Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have

Roy Exum: My Garden This March

What's this? With temperatures expected in the 70s later this week, my daffodils are in full flush as I make my monthly stroll through my garden. There is an abundance of orchids and onions to pass around on this, the first of March, but do not be deceived. I have lived too long not to respect the adage: "March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb." Daylight Saving Time

U.S. Soccer Selects Chattanooga Football Club To Host 2nd Round Of 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup At Finley Stadium

U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer's National Championship. Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com . 23 Division

Dan Fleser: Vols Love Home Crowd

Tony Vitello sounded like a connoisseur of crowds in relating what his ears were telling him on Saturday. The Tennessee baseball coach had hustled over to Thompson-Boling Arena following his team's game and grabbed a seat in the front row. From that perch, the sound of 21,678 tumbled down over him like an avalanche throughout the Vols' 67-62 comeback basketball victory over


