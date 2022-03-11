No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 11 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 12 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,460.

The Hamilton County Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,081.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 42 in Hamilton County, down from 48 on Thursday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and five patients are in ICU, down from seven on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,154, which is 99 percent. There are 225 active cases, compared to 242 on Thursday.