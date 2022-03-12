 Saturday, March 12, 2022 29.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Police Blotter: Woman At EZ-Pan Says Man Touched Her; Brothers Argue Over Card Game

Saturday, March 12, 2022

A woman told police that while she was waiting in line at EZ- Pawn, 5712 Lee Hwy., she felt that an unknown black male touched her rear. She said she turned around and asked the man, "Did you just touch my butt?'' She said the man did not acknowledge her and left the store. She said that there were no witnesses to this and she did not know who the man was. She said she just wanted to report it in case anything happens. She said the man was wearing a red jacket.

* * *

An employee at the City Cafe Diner, 7641 Lee Hwy., told police that a white male was inside being rude and loud. He said he wanted the man out of the building. Officers escorted the man out of the store.

* * *

Employees at the Family Dollar, 511 Market St., told police that a black male took several items from the store and also opened items while in the store. Employees were able to snap a photo of the man. The man had left before police arrived.

* * *

While an officer was typing reports on Northpoint Boulevard, a man approached him and asked if the officer could take him to the Speedway off Highway 58. The officer took the man to the Speedway off Highway 58.

* * *

A woman on West Bell Avenue told police she parked her vehicle on the side of the street at
approximately 7:30 p.m. the day before. She said she went to leave at approximately 10 p.m. and noticed her front passenger side mirror had been busted out. She did say her purse was in her vehicle. Her purse and the other items were stolen from her vehicle. 

* * *

A man on Dorris Street told police that an unknown person has been contacting him through Skype and he wants them to leave him alone. The man said he does not want to press charges or go further with an investigation. He asked police for their opinion on how he should handle this situation and they suggested he should block the people that were contacting him and
discontinue any and all conversations with them.

* * *

A man on Pawnee Trail told police he started his car up to warm it up and left it running outside while he retrieved his coffee at 6 a.m. Shortly after, he said a skinny black male (or three) entered the vehicle and drove away towards Shallowford Road. The keys are in the vehicle (only one set) and vehicle information is a 2014 white Ford Focus with TN tag. The man said he wants to press charges. The vehicle was documented as stolen under NCIC.

* * *

A man on Asbury Drive told police his vehicle had been stolen. He said he went outside and started his 2004 Volvo XC90 and put some of his work belongings in it. He said he then went back into the house to get his daughters and take them to school. He said he heard his neighbor yelling at a young black male who was attempting to get into his Volvo. He said the neighbor said she saw the man, who was wearing a mask, but looked startled. He said the man left with his vehicle and then the vehicle owner contacted police. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. Inside the vehicle were three laptops, but the man said he did not have serial numbers for them.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported outside a business at 1400 East 40th St. Police found an abandoned truck that was parked on the side of the road, and noticed the driver's side window busted out. Police ran the VIN #, which came back stolen out of East Ridge. ERPD was notified and removed the vehicle out of NCIC. The owner was notified and responded to the scene. Police released the vehicle to him.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police that a white Chevy Impala was parked on West Henderson Drive. Police found the vehicle to be unoccupied. The vehicle had damage to the front and the front driver's side tire was flat, but still on the vehicle. Police placed an unattended sticker on the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police that sometime during the night her mailbox was
knocked over. She said that this is the fourth time this has occurred in the last five years. The woman has nothing to go on, other than the fact she believes a car could have hit it. The estimated value to replace the mailbox is around $200.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Hickory Valley Road. A man told police that he and his brother were getting into an argument over card games. The brother was already getting his stuff together to leave and said he wanted no problems. He left the scene with no issues.


March 12, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 11, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

March 11, 2022

School Board Chairman Moves For $500 Bonuses For County School Full-Time Employees; $250 For Part-Time - Due To Inflation


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER 9276 RIDGE RD WHITWELL, 37349 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

County School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon is asking the board to approve bonuses for all county school employees due to inflation. Full-time workers would get $500 and part-time $250. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Fannie Flagg was born (August 31, 1944) Patricia Neal in Birmingham, Alabama, and spent her childhood in the Birmingham area. Encouraged by her father, Flagg became interested in writing and performing at an early age, writing her first stage play when she was only 10 years old. As a teen, she entered the Miss Alabama pageant, where she won a scholarship to a local acting school ... (click for more)

Sports

"Just Shoot It, Bro" - David Jean-Baptiste And The Mocs Ready For March Madness

David Jean-Baptiste may be the most popular basketball player in America right now. His million-dollar smile has graced every media platform known to the college basketball world, and his miracle shot to win the SoCon title has replayed thousands of times in the days that have followed. Chattanooga’s 6’1" guard with an iconic jumpshot (and a sense of the moment) has been a Moc for ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: NCAA Watch Parties Have Changed

If I remember correctly when the UTC men's and women's basketball teams won the Southern Conference Tournament in years past, the venues would change occasionally for the NCAA "Watch" parties. You know what a "Watch" Party is. It's where Mocs fans will gather on Sunday evening to watch the NCAA selection show on television to see when, where and who they play in the upcoming March ... (click for more)


