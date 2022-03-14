CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Monday, March 14, 2022 48.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, March 14, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

March 14, 2022

Police Blotter: Disruptive Couple At Speedway Won't Leave; Man Washes His Clothes In McDonald's Bathroom

March 14, 2022

Todd Noblitt, Of Chickamauga, Making Race For Georgia State Representative District 2


This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School ... (click for more)

Police were informed by employees at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., of a female who was causing a disorder and refusing to leave, and a man in the men's room who had been in there for 40 minutes ... (click for more)

Todd Noblitt, a Chickamauga, Ga., resident who said he has "conservative moral and fiscal values," has qualified as a Republican candidate for Georgia State Representative District 2. He is ... (click for more)



Breaking News

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences now is. On March 18 of that year, with Anthony “Woosie” Roberts scoring 24 points, the Trojans beat a familiar foe – rival Howard High – in the finals by ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Disruptive Couple At Speedway Won't Leave; Man Washes His Clothes In McDonald's Bathroom

Police were informed by employees at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., of a female who was causing a disorder and refusing to leave, and a man in the men's room who had been in there for 40 minutes refusing to leave. Police identified the woman and the man. Warrant checks were conducted for both of them, showing no active warrants. Both were informed they have been trespassed and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)

Vols Given No. 3 Seed In NCAA Tournament; Will Face Longwood

Hours after capturing the SEC Tournament Championship, Tennessee learned its NCAA Tournament draw Sunday. The Volunteers (26-7) earned a No. 3 seed for the second time in program history (also in 2018) and will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana. Tennessee's first-round opponent in South Region action is 14th-seed Longwood on Thursday. Two days later, the winner of that ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors