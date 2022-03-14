Larry Henry: Jury Scammers Are At It Again

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said jury scammers are back at it again.

He said, "They are threatening our Hamilton County citizens with threats of arrest for not reporting to jury duty. They are requesting credit card information with payments of $500 to $1,500 to satisfy their 'failure to report.'

"The scammers in some instances are using the City Clerk's Office as issuing the notice."

That is not our process. The only person that could enforce fines would be a judge and you would appear at a show cause hearing in court. Clerk Henry said, "Please disregard any attempt to collect monies or threats of arrests from anyone.That is not our process. The only person that could enforce fines would be a judge and you would appear at a show cause hearing in court.

"If you have any concerns regarding any issues concerning jury duty, please contact my jury clerk Margo McConnell at 209-6726."



