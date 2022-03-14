CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Rhonda Thurman Says State Legislature Likely To Weigh In On Obscenity In School Books Issue

Monday, March 14, 2022

Rhonda Thurman, county school board member who led a special committee called to deal with the appropriateness of school library books, said the Legislature may weigh heavily on the issue.

She said a bill is moving through the General Assembly that would take out a current obscenity exemption for the schools.

She said, "The school board is going to be held responsible for some of these books that do meet the definition of obscenity."

Board member Jenny Hill said she watched all three of the committee's meetings online, "and I did not see any consensus gained." She said, "What we need is a practical path so that parents control what their children read, but not what other children read."

Ms. Thurman replied, "I knew at the first meeting that we were not going to come to a consensus. I've worked with women for 47 years. Some of the women just wanted to take over the meeting and stomp their feet until they got their way."

However, she said, "I think we got a lot of good input."

She said, "This is not banning books. If some of these books do not meet community standards of decency, somebody is going to have to answer."

Ms. Thurman said school board attorney Scott Bennett stated that the policies had been there all along and "if the administration had followed the policies these books would not be in the libraries."

She said attorney Bennett was drawing up a revised policy.

Board member James Walker said one issue is that when board members were each naming two persons to the panel "some people picked people who would not represent the community, but would represent them."

Chairman Tucker McClendon said there would not be a vote on the issue on Thursday. He said the board would await the new policy, then assign the matter to the Policy Committee of the board.


March 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

March 14, 2022

Fire Destroys Auto/Garage Business Monday Evening; Owner And His Brother Are Injured


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ARELLANO, JORGE ISABEL 4302 WOODLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


