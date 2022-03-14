CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Fire Destroys Auto/Garage Business Monday Evening; Owner And His Brother Are Injured

Monday, March 14, 2022

An auto/garage business was destroyed by fire Monday evening in Dallas Bay.

An auto mechanic called 911 reporting a garage fire at his business. At 7:55 p.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1139 Lena Lane and reported a large auto/garage building was on fire.

The Dallas Bay VFD requested additional manpower and fire apparatus to the scene.

The Sequoyah VFD, Soddy Daisy FD and Mowbray VFD responded to the scene. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy FD stood by in Dallas Bay‘s district for additional emergency calls.

The auto mechanic/owner reported to fire officials he was working on an old Chevy truck when his cordless drill sparked and ignited the gas tank. The owner sustained minor burns to his forearm and his brother sustained burns to his head and was transported by HCEMS to Erlanger.

Destroyed in the fire were:
* 72x45 auto garage
* 2001 Chevy truck
* 1997 Ford Thunderbird
* 1968 Chevy C10 truck
* 1952 Chevy Custom Deluxe car
* 1962 Volvo P1800 car

Total damages to the structure and vehicles are unknown at this time. The owner did not have insurance.


March 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

March 14, 2022

Billy Forte On Trial For First-Degree Murder Of His Son


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School ... (click for more)

Jury selection began Monday morning for Billy Forte’s first-degree premeditated murder trial in the slaying of his son, Charles Forte. The incident happened in April 2018 at Eaves Formal Wear ... (click for more)



Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


