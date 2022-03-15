March 15, 2022
Bridgeete Frederick has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.
Michael Eugene Hall, 67, was arrested after court documents allege he struck a child 61 times with a belt "all over his body" last Wednesday. On Friday, law enforcement received a report from a school counselor that a child said Hall had beat him 57 times with a belt and that there was video of the incident.
A 55-year-old Dalton man has been sentenced to serve 19 years in prison followed by one year on probation for child molestation.
Anthony Marshall Ponders, of 310 Jericho Way, was sentenced
Bridgeete Frederick has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.
She is in custody and has been transported to the Silverdale Detention Facility. (click for more)
Police spoke to the victim at school and interviewed the child victim.
I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred
With the prospect there could be more new faces than familiar ones in Hamilton County government after the 2022 election, veteran politician Joe Graham said on Monday that leadership will be at a premium in this election cycle. "I can't remember a county election where there have been as many candidates and, while that's a positive thing, good leadership is crucial."

Graham,
Graham,
Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory
The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast.

"Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth
"Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)