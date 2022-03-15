CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 6 New Cases

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 13 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,584.

There was one death reported on Tuesday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,103. It was reported to be a white male, age 51-60.

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 35 in Hamilton County, down from 37 on Monday. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and four patients are in ICU, up from two on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,332, which is 99 percent. There are 149 active cases, compared to 176 on Monday.


March 15, 2022

Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

March 15, 2022

School Board Candidate Jones Has 6-Year Plan For Boosting Cleveland Schools; Says School Director, Principals Not Invited To His Town Hall Meetings

March 15, 2022

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 6 New Cases


David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK ... (click for more)

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools. He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 13 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,584. There was one ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK Club on Tuesday afternoon. “We need to focus on educational outcomes for the children of Hamilton County - how to prepare them for the workforce and get them ready for the future,” ... (click for more)

School Board Candidate Jones Has 6-Year Plan For Boosting Cleveland Schools; Says School Director, Principals Not Invited To His Town Hall Meetings

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools. He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan to improve the wrestling programs in Cleveland. I created a six-year plan and implemented it. Today, we see the rewards of my 6-year plan, as the Cleveland High School Wrestling team has set ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Needs Leaders

With the prospect there could be more new faces than familiar ones in Hamilton County government after the 2022 election, veteran politician Joe Graham said on Monday that leadership will be at a premium in this election cycle. “I can’t remember a county election where there have been as many candidates and, while that’s a positive thing, good leadership is crucial.” Graham, ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors