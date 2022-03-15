Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 6 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 13 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,584.

There was one death reported on Tuesday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,103. It was reported to be a white male, age 51-60.

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 35 in Hamilton County, down from 37 on Monday. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and four patients are in ICU, up from two on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,332, which is 99 percent. There are 149 active cases, compared to 176 on Monday.