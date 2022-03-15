CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 - by Joseph Dycus

David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK Club on Tuesday afternoon.

 

“We need to focus on educational outcomes for the children of Hamilton County - how to prepare them for the workforce and get them ready for the future,” the commissioner said.

 

“The conversations I have with Dr.

Robertson is how we can increase efficiencies in our department of education and how we can better address the needs for families and our workforce, and how to better connect students with jobs,” he stated

 

Commissioner Sharpe praised the progress of the vocational school at the old Mary Ann Garber location. He said the vocational school plans to have a 100 percent job placement rate after attendees graduate.

 

“I’m thrilled about that,” the speaker said. “A project like that is something I talked about on 4,000 District 6 doorsteps four years ago, and I’m thrilled we’re able to see it through to fruition when it opens in August.”

 

Commissioner Sharpe said he was happy with how his district was drawn, but did say that gerrymandering is one of the major issues facing the state and nation.

 

“For a government to stand upright, equal pressure must be applied on both sides. We have intentionally in this nation gone in the opposite direction of that message. We have to get back to it so we can progress as a nation.”

 

He also said improving infrastructure is something that will be a top priority in the coming years. He said wastewater improvements will “facilitate more productive and smart growth.”

 

“We also have some grand opportunities in regard to economic development and recruiting high paying tech jobs,” he stated. “In order to do that, we have to have the infrastructure in place, including quality public education, to be set up for success.”

 

He also noted that he is only concerned with local issues and problems. He said that he tries to ignore national talking points or what is happening in other corners of the state.

 

“I like to look directly at the issues facing Hamilton County. I’m elected to help my district and the county move forward. The political bickering and distractions that happen on a state and national level are just that, a distraction. It keeps us from moving forward. I want to focus on the issues at hand.” 



March 15, 2022

Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

March 15, 2022

School Board Candidate Jones Has 6-Year Plan For Boosting Cleveland Schools; Says School Director, Principals Not Invited To His Town Hall Meetings

March 15, 2022

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 6 New Cases


David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK ... (click for more)

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools. He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 13 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,584. There was one ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK Club on Tuesday afternoon. “We need to focus on educational outcomes for the children of Hamilton County - how to prepare them for the workforce and get them ready for the future,” ... (click for more)

School Board Candidate Jones Has 6-Year Plan For Boosting Cleveland Schools; Says School Director, Principals Not Invited To His Town Hall Meetings

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools. He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan to improve the wrestling programs in Cleveland. I created a six-year plan and implemented it. Today, we see the rewards of my 6-year plan, as the Cleveland High School Wrestling team has set ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Needs Leaders

With the prospect there could be more new faces than familiar ones in Hamilton County government after the 2022 election, veteran politician Joe Graham said on Monday that leadership will be at a premium in this election cycle. “I can’t remember a county election where there have been as many candidates and, while that’s a positive thing, good leadership is crucial.” Graham, ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors