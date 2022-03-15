Sharpe Focusing On Improving Schools, Infrastructure

David Sharpe said improving educational outcomes and infrastructure are his two primary goals as the commissioner of District 6. He is currently running for re-election, and he spoke to the JFK Club on Tuesday afternoon.

“We need to focus on educational outcomes for the children of Hamilton County - how to prepare them for the workforce and get them ready for the future,” the commissioner said.

“The conversations I have with Dr.

Robertson is how we can increase efficiencies in our department of education and how we can better address the needs for families and our workforce, and how to better connect students with jobs,” he stated

Commissioner Sharpe praised the progress of the vocational school at the old Mary Ann Garber location. He said the vocational school plans to have a 100 percent job placement rate after attendees graduate.

“I’m thrilled about that,” the speaker said. “A project like that is something I talked about on 4,000 District 6 doorsteps four years ago, and I’m thrilled we’re able to see it through to fruition when it opens in August.”

Commissioner Sharpe said he was happy with how his district was drawn, but did say that gerrymandering is one of the major issues facing the state and nation.

“For a government to stand upright, equal pressure must be applied on both sides. We have intentionally in this nation gone in the opposite direction of that message. We have to get back to it so we can progress as a nation.”

He also said improving infrastructure is something that will be a top priority in the coming years. He said wastewater improvements will “facilitate more productive and smart growth.”

“We also have some grand opportunities in regard to economic development and recruiting high paying tech jobs,” he stated. “In order to do that, we have to have the infrastructure in place, including quality public education, to be set up for success.”

He also noted that he is only concerned with local issues and problems. He said that he tries to ignore national talking points or what is happening in other corners of the state.

“I like to look directly at the issues facing Hamilton County. I’m elected to help my district and the county move forward. The political bickering and distractions that happen on a state and national level are just that, a distraction. It keeps us from moving forward. I want to focus on the issues at hand.”