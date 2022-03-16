 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cleveland Middle School Teacher Arrested For Putting Recording Device In Girls' Locker Room

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

A Cleveland Middle School student discovered a covert electronic recording device in the girls’ locker room of Cleveland Middle School on Tuesday.

The school administrators took immediate action in notifying the School Resource Officer John Milen. Officer Milen initiated an investigation, promptly notifying Cleveland Police Department supervisors and the Criminal Investigations Division. Cleveland Police administration and investigators responded to the scene to work with Cleveland Middle School staff and began conducting interviews.

Within 24 hours, the suspect, Cleveland Middle School teacher, Christopher Schroll, was identified and arrested. 

Schroll was charged with a felony attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor. The investigation will continue.


Rhea County Emergency Director Went Back In Burning House, Found Homeowner Unconscious

Tennessee Averages 77 COVID Deaths And 469 Cases Per Day From March 6-12


Rhea County Emergency Director Went Back In Burning House, Found Homeowner Unconscious

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Raging Inflation

Victor Davis Hanson is one of the smartest columnists in America and I read his work at every opportunity. Last week he penned an opinion article in the Epoch Times on our raging inflation that I believe is a “must read” when it is at a 40-year high in the United States and, quite literally, is already affecting every one of us. Dr. Hanson is a conservative commentator, classicist, ... (click for more)

Sports

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest ... (click for more)

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)


