Cleveland Middle School Teacher Arrested For Putting Recording Device In Girls' Locker Room

A Cleveland Middle School student discovered a covert electronic recording device in the girls’ locker room of Cleveland Middle School on Tuesday.

The school administrators took immediate action in notifying the School Resource Officer John Milen. Officer Milen initiated an investigation, promptly notifying Cleveland Police Department supervisors and the Criminal Investigations Division. Cleveland Police administration and investigators responded to the scene to work with Cleveland Middle School staff and began conducting interviews.

Within 24 hours, the suspect, Cleveland Middle School teacher, Christopher Schroll, was identified and arrested.



Schroll was charged with a felony attempted aggravated unlawful photography of a minor. The investigation will continue.