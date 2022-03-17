Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 10 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from three on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,700.

There was one more death reported on Thursday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,113. It was reported to be black female, age 61-70.

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 32 in Hamilton County, down from 35 on Wednesday. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and five patients are in ICU, down from six on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,468, which is 99 percent. There are 119 active cases, compared to 130 on Wednesday.