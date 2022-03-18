Vols roll past Longwood, Face Michigan Next at the Big Dance
Friday, March 18, 2022
March 18, 2022

Police were dispatched to Bailey Avenue where a man said there was a male walking around in his backyard. He went out and confronted the man, and he began running away. The man just wanted a ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE 3444 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111057 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ... (click for more)



Police were dispatched to Bailey Avenue where a man said there was a male walking around in his backyard. He went out and confronted the man, and he began running away. The man just wanted a report for this. * * * A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police she had been in a disorder with her boyfriend. The woman said the boyfriend wanted her to go with him but ... (click for more)

The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record - And Response

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Global Warming?

Earlier this week I reprinted a column written by Victor Davis Hansen on the economy. Since then, my favorite columnist, who one friend claims “is an oasis in the desert of common sense,” has just skewered the nation’s climate czar. John Kerry exemplifies all that is wrong in America. He recently moaned that Russia’s attack on the Ukraine could have a “damaging impact” of his ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Right Now, Vols Can Do No Wrong

In years past, the Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has struggled in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament just as they struggled in the SEC Tournament the week before. This year's team is different...much different. The Vols have already shunned the SEC Tournament jinx and in round one of March Madness, the Big Orange easily dispatched Longwood 88-56 in Indianapolis. No struggles ... (click for more)

Mocs Have Calm Before The Illini Storm At The Big Dance In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - As the rest of America went mad, the Chattanooga Mocs and Illinois Fighting Illini enjoyed a rather calm and meandering day of practice and interviews on Thursday afternoon. Next to one of Pittsburgh’s beautiful rivers, the arena resounded with sounds of crisp shots and booming dribbles in front of only a few fans and media. Kofi Cockburn may very well ... (click for more)


