Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 4 New Cases

Mocs lead Illinois Almost All The Way, But Fall At The End
Friday, March 18, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported four new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 10 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,745.

There were no more deaths reported on Friday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,113. 

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 28 in Hamilton County, down from 32 on Thursday. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and four patients are in ICU, down from five on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,529, which is 99 percent. There are 103 active cases, compared to 119 on Thursday.


Police were dispatched to Bailey Avenue where a man said there was a male walking around in his backyard. He went out and confronted the man, and he began running away. The man just wanted a report for this. * * * A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police she had been in a disorder with her boyfriend. The woman said the boyfriend wanted her to go with him but

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE 6574 EAST BRAINERD RD UNIT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN 601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121346 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL

Opinion

The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record - And Response (2)

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on

Roy Exum: Global Warming?

Earlier this week I reprinted a column written by Victor Davis Hansen on the economy. Since then, my favorite columnist, who one friend claims "is an oasis in the desert of common sense," has just skewered the nation's climate czar. John Kerry exemplifies all that is wrong in America. He recently moaned that Russia's attack on the Ukraine could have a "damaging impact" of his

Sports

Vols Face Michigan In 2nd Round Of March Madness

The No. 3 seed Tennessee basketball team continues NCAA Tournament action Saturday in Indianapolis, taking on No. 11 seed Michigan in the Round of 32 at 5:15 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can catch Saturday's game on CBS and online or on any mobile device through the CBS Sports app. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analysis) and Jamie Erdahl (reporter) will

Lady Vols To Play Buffalo Before Home Crowd

No. 18/17 Tennessee (23-8), which remained perfect in NCAA Tournament participation by earning the program's 40th-straight invitation to March Madness, will play host to the NCAA First and Second Rounds on Saturday and Monday. UT is hosting the NCAA First and Second Rounds for the first time since the 2018 tournament. The Lady Vols were selected as a No. 4 seed in the


