Chattanooga Fire Department Confines Hazardous Materials Leak After Dump Of 55-Gallon Drums

Monday, March 21, 2022

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded on Friday at 11 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Highland Park Avenue where 19 55-gallon drums had been dumped in a residential area and were leaking an unknown fluid.

CFD’s Special Operations Division was notified and responded to the location. They found that the fluid from the drums had leaked into two other adjacent yards.

An environmental cleanup company was notified. Other notifications were made to the appropriate agencies, including TEMA and TDEC. Impacted residents were also informed about the situation.

The spill was confined and secured and there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood, authorities said.

Members of the CFD's Special Operations Division were on the scene assisting with the cleanup effort for more than 12 hours and went above and beyond to make sure all procedures were followed and all steps were taken. Other city departments, including CPD and Public Works, were also involved.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing by the Chattanooga Police Department. 


Proud To Support The Mocs

Roy Exum: Hanson On Ukraine

Dan Fleser: After Vol Loss At March Madness, Here's Some Great Tennessee Football News

Randy Smith: Sweet 16 Now Wide Open

