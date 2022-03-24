 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Weather

Governor Bill Lee Announces 30-Day Grocery Tax Suspension

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Governor Bill Lee announced his proposal for a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax to provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans amid surging inflation nationwide. 

 

He said, “As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean.

Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.” 

 

The governor’s proposal to suspend state and local sales tax on groceries for 30 days will be included in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered on Tuesday, March 29.

 

Governor Lee will host a roundtable with business leaders in Covington on Thursday to discuss the tax cut proposal and hear about the local impacts of nationwide economic challenges.


March 24, 2022

Breaking News

Police Blotter: Scammer Convinces Woman To Pay $8,000 For Missing Jury Duty; Intoxicated Couple Hugs It Out

A woman on Normal Avenue called police and said she received a phone call saying she missed jury duty. The woman said the unknown caller said she needed to pay to keep from having a warrant issued for her arrest. The woman said she was instructed to buy $8,000 in gift cards, which she did. The woman said she lost $8,000 because she discovered the call was a scam. The number was ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rightful Winner

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is considered to be a viable Presidential contender in 2024, signed a proclamation on Tuesday that proclaimed Emma Weyant was “the rightful winner” at last weekend’s NCAA women’s swimming championships. Weyant, a Florida native and University of Virginia star, actually finished second in the 500-meter freestyle finals when transexual Lia Thomas, ... (click for more)

Sports

"I Turn It On When I Need To" - Camryn Cernuto Leads NJCAA In Steals

Camryn Cernuto, otherwise known as the best base runner in America, is in scoring position the moment she makes it safely to first base. The dirt diamond of the infield is her kingdom, and she traverses the base paths as she pleases. Pick off attempts only delay the inevitable: a stolen base. While Cernuto certainly has blinding speed and acceleration most could only dream of, her ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Can Johnny Come Marching Home?

The Chattanooga Mocs have a really tough chore ahead. They need to replace men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who was hired this week at South Carolina. That will be hard to do because in his five seasons as the Mocs' head coach, the team improved every year, capping his tenure here at 25-8 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament and a near win over Illinois in round one. We all knew ... (click for more)


