March 24, 2022
A woman on Normal Avenue called police and said she received a phone call saying she missed jury duty. The woman said the unknown caller said she needed to pay to keep from having a warrant issued
The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from five on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,098.
There was
Charles Mote, former UTC Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity president, on Thursday took a best interest plea deal for simple assault. His sexual assault charge was dismissed. He was charged for an incident
A woman on Normal Avenue called police and said she received a phone call saying she missed jury duty. The woman said the unknown caller said she needed to pay to keep from having a warrant issued for her arrest. The woman said she was instructed to buy $8,000 in gift cards, which she did. The woman said she lost $8,000 because she discovered the call was a scam. The number was
There was one more death reported on Thursday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,114.
The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the
The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men's swim team for three years before
Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is considered to be a viable Presidential contender in 2024, signed a proclamation on Tuesday that proclaimed Emma Weyant was "the rightful winner" at last weekend's NCAA women's swimming championships. Weyant, a Florida native and University of Virginia star, actually finished second in the 500-meter freestyle finals when transexual Lia Thomas,
Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday.
Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program.
Paris comes
The kits are still blue, the setting is still Finley Stadium, and expectations are still high. These have not changed since 2021, but the team’s philosophy has.
After a season where the team's strategy was "defend 75 percent of the time and hope to hit a team on a counterattack," this year's Chattanooga FC attack is a breath of fresh air. Under the direction of new coach Rod