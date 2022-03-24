 Thursday, March 24, 2022 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Former UTC Fraternity President Takes Best Interest Plea On Assault Case

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Charles Mote, former UTC Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity president, on Thursday took a best interest plea deal for simple assault. His sexual assault charge was dismissed. He was charged for an incident at a fraternity party in August 2021. 


“There was no guilty plea here that happened today,” said defense attorney Bill Speek. “He has maintained his innocence entirely throughout this process.

It was always our intention to take this to trial so we could clear his name.” 


Attorney Speek said Mote took the deal for simple assault which he said would get removed from his record before there would be a chance to go to a jury trial in a year and a half. He said it was in Mote’s best interest to resolve this now because it would be dismissed before he could get a jury impaneled. 


As part of Mote’s deal, he will have to attend eight counseling sessions, have no contact with the alleged victim and not get in any form of trouble with the law for a year. He has a late summer court date for counseling updates. 


“Mote’s interest is in clearing his name,” said attorney Speek. “This goes a long way to do that and helps get his life back so that this does not affect him moving forward.” 


According to court documents, the alleged victim told police she was at Phi Kappa Alpha’s, a fraternity at UT-Chattanooga, house at 1117 E. 11th dancing with some friends. She said Mote wanted to dance with her, and grabbed her face and tried to kiss her.

 

She said she walked away and went into the bathroom, and that Mote followed her. She said Mote grabbed her and pulled her into a room. She said he began to undress her even as she “repeatedly said ‘no’ and ‘stop’” to him. She said Mote pinned her down and hit her legs several times.

 

She said that after 10 minutes, Mote went to the bathroom and the victim tried to find her clothes. Other people entered the bedroom, and the victim said she told them what had occurred and that they took Mote into another bathroom. She said a woman helped her get dressed and that other males “removed” Mote from the house.

 

In her report, she said the males told her that Mote was not affiliated with PIKE and that they did not know how he got in. She said she later discovered that Mote was the president of PIKE the previous year. She said the woman and the woman's boyfriend walked her to her car. She then went home.

 

Police said they saw photos of bruises on her arms and legs. She said both she and Mote were intoxicated, and that neither knew one another and that she only knew his identity because other people at the party knew who he was.

 

The victim identified Mote when shown a picture of him. She said she did not remember being penetrated by Mote. The suspect was arrested and booked on Aug. 31.

 

According to UTC's website, the Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity was put on probation from December 2017 to December 2019 for hazing. The fraternity was again put on probation from September 2018 to August 2020 for a violation of the Student Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedure during the Sept. 15 Bid Day.

 

Phi Kappa Alpha was found responsible of harassment, disorderly conduct, and violations of the university’s alcohol police and violation of the university policy. Mote is still listed as the fraternity’s president on UTC's website.

 

UT-Chattanooga was also contacted for a statement. In an email, interim vice chancellor Gina Stafford said “The University is unable to disclose any information regarding this matter under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).”


March 24, 2022

Central High School Evacuated After Report Of Suspicious Package; None Is Found

March 24, 2022

IBPO Local 735 Endorses Boyd Patterson For Criminal Court Judge

March 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Scammer Convinces Woman To Pay $8,000 For Missing Jury Duty; Intoxicated Couple Hugs It Out


Central High School administrators were notified Friday afternoon by law enforcement of a possible suspicious package on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff ... (click for more)

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 735 has endorsed Boyd Patterson for Criminal Court Judge, Division III. The group said, "With over 20 years as a public servant, ... (click for more)

A woman on Normal Avenue called police and said she received a phone call saying she missed jury duty. The woman said the unknown caller said she needed to pay to keep from having a warrant issued ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Central High School Evacuated After Report Of Suspicious Package; None Is Found

Central High School administrators were notified Friday afternoon by law enforcement of a possible suspicious package on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff were evacuated out of the building to a cleared and safe area while law enforcement conducted a careful search of the building and grounds. No package was located, and law enforcement has ... (click for more)

IBPO Local 735 Endorses Boyd Patterson For Criminal Court Judge

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 735 has endorsed Boyd Patterson for Criminal Court Judge, Division III. The group said, "With over 20 years as a public servant, Mr. Patterson has worked in many roles within the criminal justice system.As a delinquent youth counselor, he helped troubled teens overcome their personal challenges. As a prosecutor, Mr. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rightful Winner

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is considered to be a viable Presidential contender in 2024, signed a proclamation on Tuesday that proclaimed Emma Weyant was “the rightful winner” at last weekend’s NCAA women’s swimming championships. Weyant, a Florida native and University of Virginia star, actually finished second in the 500-meter freestyle finals when transexual Lia Thomas, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

Three days after a big win on the basketball court, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored an equally big victory on the recruiting front. Rickea Jackson, a player with All-SEC credentials, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Twitter, simply saying, “I’m hereee.” The former Mississippi State standout entered the transfer portal earlier this season. The 6-foot-2 forward was ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors