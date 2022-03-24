Former UTC Fraternity President Takes Best Interest Plea On Assault Case

Charles Mote, former UTC Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity president, on Thursday took a best interest plea deal for simple assault. His sexual assault charge was dismissed. He was charged for an incident at a fraternity party in August 2021.

“There was no guilty plea here that happened today,” said defense attorney Bill Speek. “He has maintained his innocence entirely throughout this process. It was always our intention to take this to trial so we could clear his name.”

Attorney Speek said Mote took the deal for simple assault which he said would get removed from his record before there would be a chance to go to a jury trial in a year and a half. He said it was in Mote’s best interest to resolve this now because it would be dismissed before he could get a jury impaneled.

As part of Mote’s deal, he will have to attend eight counseling sessions, have no contact with the alleged victim and not get in any form of trouble with the law for a year. He has a late summer court date for counseling updates.

“Mote’s interest is in clearing his name,” said attorney Speek. “This goes a long way to do that and helps get his life back so that this does not affect him moving forward.”

According to court documents, the alleged victim told police she was at Phi Kappa Alpha’s, a fraternity at UT-Chattanooga, house at 1117 E. 11th dancing with some friends. She said Mote wanted to dance with her, and grabbed her face and tried to kiss her.

She said she walked away and went into the bathroom, and that Mote followed her. She said Mote grabbed her and pulled her into a room. She said he began to undress her even as she “repeatedly said ‘no’ and ‘stop’” to him. She said Mote pinned her down and hit her legs several times.

She said that after 10 minutes, Mote went to the bathroom and the victim tried to find her clothes. Other people entered the bedroom, and the victim said she told them what had occurred and that they took Mote into another bathroom. She said a woman helped her get dressed and that other males “removed” Mote from the house.

In her report, she said the males told her that Mote was not affiliated with PIKE and that they did not know how he got in. She said she later discovered that Mote was the president of PIKE the previous year. She said the woman and the woman's boyfriend walked her to her car. She then went home.

Police said they saw photos of bruises on her arms and legs. She said both she and Mote were intoxicated, and that neither knew one another and that she only knew his identity because other people at the party knew who he was.

The victim identified Mote when shown a picture of him. She said she did not remember being penetrated by Mote. The suspect was arrested and booked on Aug. 31.

According to UTC's website, the Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity was put on probation from December 2017 to December 2019 for hazing. The fraternity was again put on probation from September 2018 to August 2020 for a violation of the Student Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedure during the Sept. 15 Bid Day.

Phi Kappa Alpha was found responsible of harassment, disorderly conduct, and violations of the university’s alcohol police and violation of the university policy. Mote is still listed as the fraternity’s president on UTC's website.

UT-Chattanooga was also contacted for a statement. In an email, interim vice chancellor Gina Stafford said “The University is unable to disclose any information regarding this matter under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).”