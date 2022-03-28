3 Arrested In Walker County On Fentanyl Charges

Three people were arrested on Thursday, in Walker County on Fentanyl charges.

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 958 North Pine Street in Rossville to execute an arrest warrant on Lucas Dylan Hayes. Agents located him in the residence and located narcotics in plain view. Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence.



During the search of the residence, agents located approximately two ounces of Fentanyl in the bedroom of Tanner Collins, suspected Fentanyl in a bedroom occupied by Misty Duncan, and approximately three grams of Fentanyl located in the bathroom occupied by Hayes.



Agents arrested Hayes on possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute, Collins on trafficking Fentanyl, and Ms. Duncan on possession of Fentanyl.

The Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Trion Police Department, and the Department of Community Supervision. The Lafayette Police Department, Walker County Sheriff Office, and GBI assisted in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

