 Monday, March 28, 2022 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 21 New Cases

Monday, March 28, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 21 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from six on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,271.

There was one more death reported on Monday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,115. It was reported the death was a black, male, age 31-40. 

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 24 in Hamilton County, no change from Friday. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are four Hamilton County inpatients and four patients are in ICU, down from five on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 97,071, which is 99 percent. There are 85 active cases, compared to 77 on Friday.


March 28, 2022

Police Blotter: Guest Refused Deposit Because Of Damaged Curtains; Women Steal TV, But Leave Behind Clothes

March 28, 2022

City Council District 8 Appointee Marvene Noel Qualifies For Upcoming Election

March 28, 2022

Jaylen Johnson's Bond Increased, Juvenile Arrested In Bradley County Armed Robbery


A guest told police he was checking out of his room at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy., but the manager refused to give back his $100 deposit. Police spoke to the manager, who said upon checking ... (click for more)

Marvene Noel, who was appointed by the City Council to serve through the election for District 8, has qualified to run in the election in August. The seat was formerly held by Anthony Byrd. ... (click for more)

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on March 14, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Bradley County. The caller, who was home alone with an infant, advised ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Guest Refused Deposit Because Of Damaged Curtains; Women Steal TV, But Leave Behind Clothes

A guest told police he was checking out of his room at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy., but the manager refused to give back his $100 deposit. Police spoke to the manager, who said upon checking out the customer gets half of the deposit returned. He further explained that the guest had damaged $50 curtains, which resulted in him not getting any portion of the deposit returned. Police ... (click for more)

City Council District 8 Appointee Marvene Noel Qualifies For Upcoming Election

Marvene Noel, who was appointed by the City Council to serve through the election for District 8, has qualified to run in the election in August. The seat was formerly held by Anthony Byrd. He stepped down after being appointed City Court clerk. Marie Mott and Malarie B. Marsh have also qualified to be on the ballot. Others picking up include D'Angelo Davis and Harold G. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Just The Janitor

George W. Bush, the nation’s 43 rd President, was at the groundbreaking for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, on Friday when he said, “When you're looking at a Medal of Honor recipient, you're looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds. You're looking at someone who has placed duty above self. “You're looking at someone who understands ... (click for more)

Sports

Furman Beats Lady Mocs To End Losing Streak

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs got off to a great start in the Southern Conference softball race by winning twice at home Saturday against Furman, but they weren’t able to get the sweep as the Lady Paladins rallied for a 7-5 victory at Frost Stadium Sunday afternoon. With the win, Furman improves to 10-17 overall and 1-2 in conference play while snapping a nine-game losing streak in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Injury-Plagued Lady Vols Went Farther Than Expected

Toughness and resilience took Tennessee farther than the Lady Vols have been in six seasons. Their season ended Saturday with a 76-64 Sweet 16 loss to Louisville in the Wichita Region. Given the circumstances, they probably went farther than anyone should’ve expected - except them. Saturday’s game, in many respects, reflected everything that transpired before. Turnovers ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors