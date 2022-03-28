Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 21 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 21 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from six on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,271.

There was one more death reported on Monday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,115. It was reported the death was a black, male, age 31-40.

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 24 in Hamilton County, no change from Friday. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are four Hamilton County inpatients and four patients are in ICU, down from five on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 97,071, which is 99 percent. There are 85 active cases, compared to 77 on Friday.