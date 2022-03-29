March 29, 2022
A woman told police that someone stole her wallet while she was at work at Erlanger Urology, 1755 Gunbarrel Road. She said she did not realize it until she got ready to leave work because her ... (click for more)
In the span of a week (March 20-27), the Transportation Security Administration discovered eight firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee, including at least one in every major airport in ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A woman told police that someone stole her wallet while she was at work at Erlanger Urology, 1755 Gunbarrel Road. She said she did not realize it until she got ready to leave work because her keys were with her wallet. She said the person spent a total of $8,000. The money was spent at Sam's Club in Chattanooga and online. Walden Security stated they would attempt to find any video ... (click for more)
In the span of a week (March 20-27), the Transportation Security Administration discovered eight firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee, including at least one in every major airport in the state.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
March 20; loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber
March 22; loaded Springfield .45 caliber
March 22; loaded Glock 9mm
March ... (click for more)
When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)
This won’t make a bit of sense to you until you understand the NCAA has granted college athletes the authority to endorse commercial products. That’s right, a college athlete can use his or her “name, image and likeness” (NIL) to promote running shoes, hamburger chains, or other entities seeking a sponsor.
Would you believe, in your wildest dreams, the University of Tennessee ... (click for more)
As the Volunteers enter their second week of spring ball, student-athletes on the defensive line have made strides in their on-field progression and their leadership. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner , as well as redshirt-junior defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and junior defensive lineman/linebacker Tyler Baron talked with the media Monday afternoon following Tennessee's fourth ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team boasts three in the top 20 heading to Tuesday’s final round of the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The ladies shot 307 on Monday for a 2-day total of 609.
Dorota Zalewska paced the quartet with a 2-under par 70. It was a near flawless card with three birdies, 14 pars and a solitary bogey. Megan Docherty added a solid 1-over ... (click for more)