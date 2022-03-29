TSA Discovers Loaded Firearms At All Major Tennessee Airports Last Week

In the span of a week (March 20-27), the Transportation Security Administration discovered eight firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee, including at least one in every major airport in the state.

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

March 20; loaded M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber

March 22; loaded Springfield .45 caliber

March 22; loaded Glock 9mm

March 25; loaded Glock 9mm

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

March 24; loaded Glock 9mm

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

March 20; loaded Smith & Wesson .357 caliber

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

March 24; loaded SCCY Industries 9mm

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

March 22; unloaded Glock 9mm

In each instance, TSA officers notified local enforcement partners, who removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.

Firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage.They may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case and unloaded.

Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

TSA officers have detected 64 firearms at Tennessee airports year to date in 2022. A total of 283 were detected across the state last year.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement

For more information about TSA prohibited items, please follow these links: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all

https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition