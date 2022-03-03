Police Blotter: Work Van s Hit For Catalytic Converters; Vehicle Left Unlocked Because Of High Number Of Car Break-Ins

Police noticed a white male had been standing next to a closed business, Mobile, 2720 Rossville Blvd., for several hours. Officers got out with the man and identified him and asked him what he was doing. He said he had recently become homeless and was resting his feet and trying to stay out of the wind. Officers checked his information and found no outstanding warrants. Officers offered to take him to the Waffle House, 2024 East 23rd St., so he could rest and get some coffee. He agreed, and officers dropped him off at the Waffle House.

An employee of Signal Centers, LLC, 109 N. Germantown Road, told police that sometime overnight, someone came onto the back lot and cut the catalytic converters off of work vans and stole them. He said he is searching the security videos to see if by chance this was caught on tape. Communications created a Watch List for this location.

An employee at CubeSmart Self Storage, 5952 Brainerd Road, told police her company box truck was stolen the night before. She said the vehicle was an old U-Haul box truck around 20 feet, with USDOT2474644 and G&P Distributors on the driver door. She said the truck was parked in the

CubeSmart fenced-in parking lot and was locked, with no keys in the vehicle. Police spoke with the staff, who said they had video of the truck being taken around 11-11:30 p.m. CubeSmart said a subpoena would be needed to get the video footage from the property, but that they would collect all video related to the theft. The box truck has been entered into NCIC.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked in the yard of a residence on Wisdom Street. A woman at the residence told police she woke up and found the vehicle in her side yard. Police ran it through dispatch (white Ford Expedition) and it came up not stolen. The vehicle has an illegitimate temporary tag that was "issued" 10-22-2022. Police have seen multiple vehicles with the same issue date. Because the vehicle was parked on private property, police assisted the woman in finding a tow company to take the car. Police and the woman were able to contact Doug Yates Towing and they agreed to take the vehicle off her property.

A woman on Bridgeview Drive told police that sometime overnight someone entered their unlocked 2021 Kia Sportage and stole a pair of prescription sunglasses. She said that they leave the vehicle unlocked because of the number of vehicle break-ins in the area. She also requested a watch for her street. Communications created a Watch List for the address.