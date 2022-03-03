Sheriff's Deputies Respond To Shots Fired Call; Person Found Dead In Home

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 6800 block of Deerwood Drive in Harrison for the report of a shots fired call at 11:10 a.m. on Thursday.

As a precaution, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team was called to the scene and made entry into the residence.

Upon entry, SWAT team members located a deceased person.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway by HCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.