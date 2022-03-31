March 31, 2022
County school officials said on Thursday morning, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown status as a precautionary measure.
Officials stated,
The Hamilton County Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education (HCEA-FCPE) announced its "slate of Public Education Champions" in the May primary elections.
Those candidates
Police spoke with a woman on Derby Street regarding conflicts with her neighbor. She said the neighbor had threatened to "bust her face" after she parked too closely to her neighbor's vehicle. The woman did record this incident on her cell phone and showed police. She said that she just wanted this incident documented in case anything happens in the future.
* * *
A disorder
Officials stated, "The steps were taken when the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area around a local daycare on Hunter Road, where a worker saw a suspicious person and reported it. Deputies
March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities.
The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to
Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders’ final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as “the most annoying” in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label.
The Spun website
The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women’s basketball begins now.
Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday.
He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed.
"From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our
Debby Jennings knows very well what her peers think of her career as a sports information director at the University of Tennessee. She was the publicist for the storied women’s basketball program for four decades. Her length of service combined with the program’s achievements conferred historian-like status. No wonder she’s a COSIDA Hall of Famer.
Receiving the Mary Jo Haverbeck