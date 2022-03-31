Police Blotter: Neighbor Threatens Woman She Will "Bust Her Face" For Parking Too Close; Man's Stolen Car Taken By Friend Who Went To Run Errands

2 County Schools Briefly Placed On Lockdown Due To Suspicious Person At Nearby Daycare

Hamilton County Education Association Fund For Children And Public Education Makes Election Choices

Police spoke with a woman on Derby Street regarding conflicts with her neighbor. She said the neighbor had threatened to "bust her face" after she parked too closely to her neighbor's vehicle. ... (click for more)

County school officials said on Thursday morning, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown status as a precautionary measure. Officials stated, ... (click for more)